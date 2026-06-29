Wildfires Deepen Challenges Facing Utah Agriculture; UDAF Resources Available to Help

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) is urging agricultural producers affected by recent widespread wildfires in Iron, Beaver, Piute, and Tooele Counties to seek available recovery assistance, while reminding all Utahns to take extra precautions to prevent additional wildfires.

“Wildfires can change the course of a ranching operation in a matter of hours, but recovery often takes years,” said UDAF Commissioner Kelly Pehrson. “Our livestock producers are facing the loss of animals, grazing land, and the resources they depend on to sustain their operations. UDAF is committed to helping affected producers navigate available recovery resources, while encouraging every Utahn to do their part to prevent additional fires.”

UDAF encourages Utahns to understand that the impacts of wildfire on agriculture extend far beyond the fire itself. While the immediate danger of wildfire may pass quickly, its impacts on agricultural producers and the rural communities that rely on agriculture as an economic driver can last for years. Livestock production is the backbone of Utah’s agricultural economy, and because much of the industry relies on grazing, wildfires create lasting consequences for producers, livestock, and the land they depend on.

Recent fires have resulted in confirmed livestock deaths, with additional livestock still missing or unaccounted for.

Replacing livestock requires significant financial investment and time. Raising replacement cattle takes approximately three years before they become productive, and cattle prices for replacement livestock are at record highs.

Lost grazing land results in producers relying on replacement feed, which is in short supply and at high cost due to historic drought conditions.

Affected producers are encouraged to contact their local UDAF Grazing Improvement Program (GIP) coordinator to discuss available assistance. The UDAF Emergency Disaster Relief low-interest loan program remains open through November 2026 for drought-related losses and may also help address wildfire-related losses in counties with wildfire emergency declarations. GIP may also assist with wildfire impacts to grazing lands, including fencing, watering infrastructure, and other eligible recovery needs. The USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) offers a variety of disaster assistance programs that may help eligible producers recover from wildfire-related livestock, grazing, and infrastructure losses.

As Utah enters the height of wildfire season, every Utahn can help reduce wildfire risk by following fire restrictions and practicing wildfire safety. Producers and members of the public should review the following fire safety resources and follow all recommended practices:

UDAF Resources: