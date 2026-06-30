National Home Delivery Association Launches Accredited Final Mile Professional Program Amid Carrier Vetting Scrutiny

Accredited Final Mile Professional Program

New accreditation gives 3PLs, retailers, and shippers credibility for evaluating delivery partners as regulatory pressure on carrier selection intensifies.

AFMP gives carriers a credible way to show they’ve invested in training, safety, and accountability, and it gives 3PLs a clear, verifiable national standard to rely on.” — Bill Lecos, Director National Home Delivery Association

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Home Delivery Association (NHDA) today announced the launch of its Accredited Final Mile Professional (AFMP) program. The industry-backed accreditation designed to help, third-party logistics providers (3PLs), shippers and retailers verify that delivery teams meet industry-defined standards for safety, training and operational performance. The program opens for enrollment on July 21, 2026.

The launch comes as the final mile delivery industry faces growing pressure to formalize how carriers are vetted and selected. In May 2026, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously in Montgomery v. Caribe Transport II, LLC that negligent-hiring claims against transportation intermediaries are not shielded by federal preemption under the Federal Aviation Administration Authorization Act (FAAAA). Legal observers say that principle extends beyond freight brokers to any party in the supply chain that chooses which carrier delivers a shipment, including 3PLs, retailers, and shippers.

“The legal and competitive landscape around carrier selection is changing quickly, and the final mile home delivery industry needs to be ready,” said Bill Lecos, NHDA Executive Director. “AFMP gives carriers a credible way to show they’ve invested in training, safety, and accountability, and it gives the 3PLs who contract with them a clear, verifiable national standard to rely on instead of a patchwork of training programs.”

The AFMP requires carriers to meet a defined set of operating standards, including:

• Delivery team members and drivers have completed AFMP certified training.

• Compliance with required insurance coverage and government permits

• Documented adoption of recognized industry best practices

• Tracking and reporting of key performance metrics, including damage rates, and customer satisfaction

The AFMP program delivers value across the delivery ecosystem. 3PLs gain a larger pool of vetted, trained partners, more consistent onboarding, and reduced compliance and misclassification risk. Retailers and shippers gain a documented basis for broker selection decisions, more consistent delivery outcomes, and stronger customer satisfaction scores. Independent carriers gain access to high quality team training tools, lower operating costs through efficiency and partner discounts, and a credential that strengthens their competitiveness when bidding for contracts.

“In this environment, being able to point to a documented, industry-backed vetting process isn’t just good practice, it’s becoming a basic risk-management necessity,” said James Betz, NHDA Board President and Vice President of Spirit Logistics. “AFMP was built by industry professionals for exactly that purpose, and it’s backed by the national trade association for final-mile delivery of big and bulky goods.”

NHDA will formally introduce the AFMP program to members and industry partners at its 2026 Annual Forum, taking place July 19–22 in St. Louis, Missouri. Enrollment opens to carriers on July 21, 2026, with accreditation badges issued on a rolling basis as carriers complete training and accreditation requirements. To learn more about AFMP, visit www.nationalhomedeliveryassocation.org/afmp.

About the National Home Delivery Association

The National Home Delivery Association (NHDA) is the national trade association representing logistic companies and professionals engaged in the final-mile delivery and set-up of big and bulky goods, including furniture, appliances, electronics, and exercise equipment. Founded in 2013, NHDA advances safety, professionalism, and operational excellence across the industry through education, advocacy, and research.

Media Contact:

Accredited Final Mile Professional

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.