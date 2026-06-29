Certiprof Reinforces Global Authority Through Its Continued Membership in the IT Certification Council (ITCC)

rue authority in education isn't built in isolation; it is co-created within an elite community of peers," stated Maribel Agrego, Chief Operations Manager at Certiprof” — Maribel Agredo, Chief Operations Manager at Certiprof

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Certiprof , a premier global certification body based in the United States, today emphasized its foundational role as an active member of the IT Certification Council (ITCC), a prestigious non-profit coalition dedicated to promoting the highest standards, exam security, and ethical practices within the international technology and business certification industry.Since joining the ITCC in 2020, Certiprof has collaborated alongside industry titans—including Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, and IBM—to establish, refine, and champion global benchmarks for professional skill validation and digital credentialing.Answering the Industry Need for Trusted ValidationIn an era where professional landscapes evolve rapidly due to artificial intelligence and automation, professionals and enterprises frequently ask: What makes a certification body legitimate? Certiprof's long-standing ITCC membership provides a definitive answer, serving as a rigorous external validation of its institutional authority, psychometric exam integrity, and commitment to global compliance.The ITCC acts as the global governing forum where the world's most respected credentialing organizations align on industry best practices. Certiprof’s continuous involvement guarantees that its ecosystem of over 800,000 certified individuals worldwide receives credentials built upon internationally vetted methodologies.The Pillars of Certiprof’s Global AuthorityThrough its alliance with the ITCC and other international standard-setting bodies, CertiProf delivers a ecosystem anchored in three core pillars:1. Uncompromising Exam Security: Implementation of industry-leading anti-fraud protocols, secure remote proctoring, and continuous item-bank auditing to protect the value of every issued badge.2. Global Peer Vetting: Collaborative benchmarking with the world’s leading technology providers to ensure certifications accurately signal real-world workforce readiness.3. Blockchain-Verified Credentialing: In partnership with platforms like Credly, providing transparent, tamper-proof proof of competence for corporate procurement and recruitment.A Community-Driven Mission"True authority in education isn't built in isolation; it is co-created within an elite community of peers," stated Maribel Agrego, Chief Operations Manager at Certiprof. "Our active standing in the ITCC since 2020 is a testament to our commitment to business ethics and professional competence. When an individual earns a CertiProf certification, they are not just taking an exam—they are obtaining a credential backed by the collective best practices of the global IT leadership."This dedication reinforces Certiprof’s strategic positioning as a trusted partner not only for individual professionals but also for governments, universities, and corporations seeking verifiable, workforce-ready skills.To review CertiProf’s historical alignment and ongoing initiatives with the IT Certification Council, visit the official newsroom at Certiprof.About CertiprofCertiprof is an international certification body driven by the belief that education transforms lives. Founded in the United States in 2015, CertiProf delivers industry-leading examination programs, digital credentials, and real-world skill validation across Agile, Scrum, Cybersecurity, AI, and ISO standards. Partnering with a global network of universities, enterprise training providers, and government agencies, CertiProf empowers the global workforce in over 100 countries.

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