PHASE ONE RENOVATIONS ADVANCE AT THE CLIFF HOUSE AT PIKES PEAK, CO

The Velvet Elk rendering will be a lodge-inspired dining room with dark wood, tartan upholstery and antler chandeliers. The lobby rendering at The Cliff House evokes a grand mountain manor The rendering of the Buffalo Bar shows deep mahogany , tartan clad walls and antler chandeliers

150-Year-Old Hotel Construction Includes New Front Lawn, Exterior Restoration, Buffalo Bar, Velvet Elk Restaurant, And Lobby

Phase one focuses on a strong first impression outside and renewed energy inside key public spaces. Updates to all venues elevate the guest experience while honoring the hotel’s legacy.” — Mark Wyant, owner, Glenbrook Lodging Corp and The Cliff House at Pikes Peak

MANITOU SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glenbrook Lodging Corp LLC today announced major progress on phase one of renovations at The Cliff House at Pikes Peak, with visible updates to the hotel’s front lawn and exterior of the building, as well as early interior improvements to the lobby, Buffalo Bar and Velvet Elk restaurant.

Since acquiring the historic 54-room hotel in March, Glenbrook Lodging Corp, led by hotelier D. Mark Wyant, has focused its initial renovation efforts on enhancing the property’s arrival experience and gathering spaces while preserving the architecture and historic character of The Cliff House for nearly 150 years.

“Phase one is about making a strong first impression outside and creating renewed energy inside some of the hotel’s most important public spaces,” said Mark Wyant, owner of Glenbrook Lodging Corp LLC and The Cliff House at Pikes Peak. “The front lawn, building exterior, lobby, Buffalo Bar and Velvet Elk are all central to how guests experience The Cliff House, and these early improvements reflect our commitment to honoring the hotel’s legacy while elevating the overall guest experience.”

On the exterior, renovation work has centered on the front lawn and the building’s street-facing presentation, including refreshed landscaping, new green space, upgraded walkways and hardscape elements designed to enhance curb appeal and frame the hotel’s historic façade that complements the Manitou Springs and the backdrop of Pikes Peak.

Inside the hotel, phase-one interior milestones include enhancements to the lobby and early progress within Buffalo Bar and Velvet Elk, spaces that are being refreshed to better align with the property’s renewed vision. The work is designed to preserve the warmth and historic charm of these gathering places while introducing updated finishes, improved ambiance and a more polished experience for guests and locals alike.

• Lobby

o The lobby evokes a mountain manor, with soaring arched ceilings, rich wood paneling, and traditional tartan walls framing expansive windows. A statement floral arrangement anchors the space atop a classic pedestal table and hand-knotted rug, with sconces and recessed lighting. The polished reception desk and intimate seating nooks provide a refined and residential ambience.

• Buffalo Bar

o The Buffalo Bar has deep mahogany paneling, tartan-clad walls, and an antler chandelier creating a distinctly Western club mood. A mounted buffalo head, red velvet drapery, and a patterned rug frame a central round table styled with books, candles, and florals. Large picture windows reveal forested mountain views, balancing the bar’s candlelight atmosphere.

• Velvet Elk Restaurant

o Velvet Elk is a lodge-inspired dining room wrapped in dark wood, tartan upholstery, and soft light from antler chandeliers and brass table lamps. Leather banquettes and plaid-clad chairs surround crisp white tablecloths, each set with layered place settings and fresh florals. Framed black-and-white landscape art and a stone fireplace at the far end of the room complete the feeling of an alpine supper club.

“These first renovations offer an important preview of what is to come throughout the property,” Wyant added. “Our long-term vision is to thoughtfully restore The Cliff House in a way that celebrates its architectural beauty and storied past, while bringing new life to its public spaces, dining venues and guest experience.”

Located at the base of Pikes Peak in the heart of historic Manitou Springs, The Cliff House remains one of Colorado’s most iconic and beloved hotels. As work continues in carefully planned phases, the property will continue its transformation into a renewed luxury destination for leisure travelers, weddings, celebrations and special events.

Additional renovation milestones and visual updates will be shared in the coming weeks as Glenbrook Lodging Corp advances its broader restoration plans for The Cliff House at Pikes Peak.

Dropbox for Phase One Renovations at The Cliff House at Pikes Peak:

Renderings of new interiors and exterior renovations at The Cliff House at Pikes Peak

Courtesy of Glenbrook Lodging Corp LLC

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/ih9w2s7cl4pu6e2qxks11/ADQzLnEDgqWYBKk4X1kQFCQ?rlkey=oof8ca96sfdh4cqydcf75bi5x&st=kcfjea1w&dl=0

About The Cliff House at Pikes Peak

The Cliff House at Pikes Peak, located in Manitou Springs, Colorado, began in the 1870s as a stagecoach stop and evolved into a celebrated mineral resort and boutique hotel. Today, it offers elegant 54 guest rooms and luxury suites in a historic Queen Anne–style building at the base of Pikes Peak, just minutes from downtown Colorado Springs.

Amenities:

• Luxuriously appointed rooms: 54 beautifully decorated hotel guest rooms and luxury suites, each uniquely designed in the style of the late 1800s, with modern services and amenities.

• Dining: Currently under renovation and renamed the Velvet Elk, the new, elegant dining room will offer 5-star cuisine, with a focus on wine, including an 800-bottle cellar.

• Bar: The Buffalo Bar will offer a curated spirits, wine and beer menu along with signature drinks and bar bites.

• Wellness: 24-hour fitness center, spa tubs, steam showers, and heated towel racks.

• Services: Daily housekeeping, nightly turndown service, 24-hour room service, and complimentary WiFi.

• Local experiences: Concierge services can arrange thrilling adventures, such as rock climbing, rafting, and hot air ballooning.

• Unique features: Gas fireplaces, pillow-top beds, Lord and Mayfair bath products, and terry-lined microfiber bathrobes.

About D. Mark Wyant and Glenbrook Lodging Corp LLC

Glenbrook Lodging Corp LLC is a Colorado hotel ownership and development company for The Cliff House at Pikes Peak, led by Dallas hotelier D. Mark Wyant. Mr. Wyant is known for restoring and reimagining historic properties in major leisure and business destinations across the United States, including acclaimed luxury hotels in New Orleans, Key West, Galveston and Charleston. (His complete bio is in the Dropbox folder.)

Currently, he also owns two other luxury properties:

• Grand Galvez, Autograph Collection, located on Galveston Island and the sun-kissed shores of the Texas Gulf Coast, a stunning 219-guest room hotel that envelopes visitors with grand experiences and captivating, gracious services. The hotel has a long and storied history as a treasured vacation, wedding, and event destination for visitors from Texas, the surrounding states and beyond. Guests enjoy multiple dining and drinking experiences at Monarch restaurant, The Founders Bar, GiGi Beach Club, and poolside with menus developed by the talented culinary team highlighting its commitment to culinary excellence and exceptional guest experiences. The Aviator Suite, Balinese Suite and Sinatra Suite each offer a distinct sense of opulence and privacy for discerning travelers and high-profile guests. Grand Galvez embraces its longstanding, rich mark as an iconic and revered social destination.

• The Saint Hotel Key West, Autograph Collection, is an intimate, adults-only boutique retreat with 36 thoughtfully designed rooms and suites set in a restored 110-year-old landmark at 417 Eaton Street in the heart of Old Town, just steps from Duval Street, the waterfront, and Key West’s legendary nightlife. Blending historic architecture with a fresh, design-forward style, the hotel offers a resort-style pool, vibrant poolside bar, and contemporary accommodations accented in its signature cobalt blue and white palette, all featuring modern comforts and amenities. Guests can savor locally inspired flavors and inventive cocktails at Tempt, the on-site restaurant and bar. There is also a separate rooftop venue, the Halo Rooftop Lounge, which has its own bar space with live music and drinks. Guests can also stroll to nearby attractions such as Mallory Square, the Ernest Hemingway Home and Museum, and the island’s iconic sunset celebrations. Designed as a sanctuary where visitors can “Play Naughty, Sleep Saintly,” The Saint Hotel Key West delivers an upscale, adults-only escape in one of the most walkable and storied corners of the Florida Keys.

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