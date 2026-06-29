CTDOT Plans to Rehabilitate Retaining Walls on Indian Well Road in Shelton

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is developing plans to rehabilitate Retaining Wall Nos. RW-126-454-001, RW-126-454-002 and RW-126-454-003 on State Service Road 454 (Indian Well Road) in the City of Shelton.

The project involves the rehabilitation of Retaining Wall Nos. RW-126-454-001 and RW-126-454-002 by installing a soil nail wall with concrete facing in front of the existing walls. In addition, Retaining Wall No. RW-126-454-003 will be replaced with a prefabricated modular wall. The roadway will be widened to accommodate 11-foot travel lanes and 2-foot shoulders.

The present schedule indicates that the design will be completed in 2029, with construction anticipated to start in 2030, assuming acceptance of the project, availability of funding and receipt of any required right-of-way and environmental permits. This project will be undertaken with 100% state funds.

It is CTDOT's policy to keep the public informed and involved when such projects are undertaken. It is important that the community share its concerns with CTDOT to assist in the project's development. If anyone has any questions or comments on this project, contact Gregory Funk, Principal Engineer, at (860) 594-3214 or by e-mail at Gregory.Funk@ct.gov. Please refer to State Project No. 0173-0534.