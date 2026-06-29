Medal of Honor recipient found hope, lifelines within the Military Health System

By the time he reached Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, in August 2012, Army Capt. Florent Groberg survived an explosion, was medically evacuated from Afghanistan, and received critical care at military hospitals across the globe.

His recovery journey began after a seconds-long sprint to intercept a suicide bomber.

“It ended my career, that moment, eight seconds,"Groberg recalled.

What lay ahead was years of rehabilitation, facing the invisible wounds of combat, and discovering his own strength through recovery with dedicated support from the MHS.

For his lifesaving actions, Groberg received the Medal of Honor in 2015 from President Barack Obama. Now retired, the husband and father reflected on “doing the right thing and doing really difficult things for your fellow brothers and sisters,” he said of his courageous fight against the attack that set a years-long recovery into motion.

To Groberg, bravery is a human instinct triggered by duty.

“I think every single one of us has the exact same capability and ability to be brave. It just takes a moment that you've never planned for,” he said. “Bravery is about that humanizing element of potentially going above and beyond.”

In the wake of heroism

Groberg described flickers of consciousness in the days after the attack but was awake the first hour at a hospital in Asadabad, Afghanistan. The shock was wearing off, and the concussed Groberg had lost much of his left calf muscle, sustained nerve damage and a blown eardrum, and the staff prepared to administer his first pain medications.

“They were cutting off my boots,” though he resisted, Groberg recalled. He was “really sentimental about the boots” as a symbol of his service right up until the attack. “I had a plan to take these boots and put them in a case.” As the powerful medications took hold, Groberg relented and went unconscious.

Next, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, his memory flashed between going into surgery, making sure someone called his family, and waking up in a recovery room. “Then, everything went blurry again,” he said.

After arriving at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, doctors told him there was a 75% chance his leg would be amputated. Yet one surgeon attempted to defy those odds.

“He did an unbelievable job of being able to clean the wound and get a good assessment for limb salvage,” Groberg remembered. He was then evacuated to Walter Reed to save his leg.

The battle within

“I hated hospitals,” Groberg said. “And now I'm living in one.”

Limb salvage is an arduous recovery process, he said. Confined to a hospital room at Walter Reed for months, Groberg contended with devastating injuries to his left leg, two infections, and the effects of a mild traumatic brain injury. Sleep was elusive; he was awakened every four hours for checking vitals.

Yet the physical toll was soon concurrent with mental anguish. He grieved those he served with who died in the attack: Army Command Sgt. Maj. Kevin Griffin, Air Force Maj. Walter Gray, Army Maj. Thomas Kennedy, and Ragaei Abdelfattah.

Aside from suffering the loss of his team, what he called a “loss of the mission,” contributed to mental health challenges.

“Taliban or Al-Qaeda — none of those enemies have been as strong, powerful, and lethal as my own brain,” Groberg noted. “Because my brain knows me best, and it's always one step ahead.”

The internal battle he fought in that hospital bed can mirror the silent crisis many service members face when they transition to civilian life, he said.

“A lot of warriors come back home, and they have those pain points, and then the loss of mission requirements,” Groberg explained. “You go into a world where you're no longer as important. You're just another person walking around.”

Losing that sense of purpose can be devastating, but “you have to deal with it” through mental health support, he said.

“You just have to follow the protocols, you have to get the therapy and do whatever you need to do to get yourself back to a healthy stage,” he said, citing MHS occupational therapy as pivotal to his recovery.

“The brain is a muscle — it can heal,” he emphasized.

A nurse provides support in the darkest time

Stripped of his physical independence in the early days of recovery, Groberg faced humbling moments.

Military healthcare providers were his lifeline — especially Walter Reed nurse Haley Willis, whose name carried great importance inGroberg’s story as the keynote speaker at the 2026 MHS Conference in May 2026.

“She came in, and she took that shame away, and she made me feel normal, and I just felt comfortable with her,” he said.

“I could connect with her,” Groberg said. Whenever Willis was working, he would announce, “You're my nurse.” To this day, “she's like a sister. I went to her wedding, she came to my wedding, we talk all the time. She's like family.”

Based on his experiences, Groberg appreciated medical professionals’ transparency in his health outcomes — preferring to accept hard, realistic timelines over inflated optimism.

“Just be honest, be transparent,” he said. “I'd rather live with hearing ‘you're probably going to be here another six weeks,’ versus, ‘we'll get you out of here soon.’”

Groberg also emphasized that medical professionals should take the time to connect with patients.

“Spend five minutes humanizing this person, this is their entire world,” he said. “Bridge that gap in an emotional connection point, be like, ‘what can I do for you?’”

Reclaiming the mission

While the medical staff at Walter Reed worked to save his leg, it took a fellow wounded warrior to rekindle his spirit.

Groberg said, “You have your demons and these thoughts that say, ‘You shouldn't be alive. Your friends are dead because of you. You should have been faster, should have thrown him the other direction.’” He said he felt like he “should be trading places,” with those who died.

When retired Army Staff Sgt. Travis Mills, a quadruple amputee, entered Groberg’s hospital room with a smile, he said seeing a fellow Soldier endure such severe injuries with an unwavering positive attitude flipped a switch.

“Who am I to complain about my injuries? Wake up, dude, and start paying attention,” Groberg remembered telling himself.

Mills pulled him out of the darkness by giving him a new set of orders.

“He reminded me, ‘Hey, you're alive, and more importantly, you now have the ability to share the names of your friends and tell the stories to keep their sacrifices alive forever,’” Groberg said.

“He gave me a purpose again."

A warfighter recovers

That realization changed everything. Groberg threw himself into physical therapy with a warrior's mindset. When doctors told him he would never run again, he made it his mission to prove them wrong.

“I made a goal to myself: Whatever they tell me I can't do, I'm definitely going to do it.”

He made recovery into a contest with himself, with the prize to go home.

“Everything that they said, every limitation they set, I smiled at it internally and said, ‘let me go defeat that, let me break that,’ and it became my game to get out of that building.”

He credited a newfound “driven purpose and mission” for his release from Walter Reed.

In 2026, Groberg views his recovery journey as a test of his true potential.

“A traumatic experience is going to give you an opportunity to learn something intimate about yourself, and go through some really difficult times,” he reflected.

“If you trust in your process and truly look in the mirror and say, ‘I'm going to get through this,’ it’s going to allow you to come out on the other side twice the person you were before.”

“Resiliency is about never giving up and learning from the tough ones. It's about growth,” he said, emphasizing “You do not need to be a superhuman. There are no superhumans, there are just humans. Some are built different, but it doesn't mean one is more capable than the other.”

Groberg said it was challenging to lose some ability to “run like I used to. One of my top passions. I found other passions. I grew from it, I'm stronger because of it.”

“August 8, 2012, changed my life. It took away one of my careers, but it gave me careers that I never even dreamed I could dream of.” he said.

His success was a combination of self-determination and the support of the MHS team around him, Groberg said.

What the MHS staff “did so well is make you feel like you’re the top priority,” he said. “That helps with your recovery. It makes you feel heard and understood.”