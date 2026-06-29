Army medical logistics overhaul cuts supply wait times in half

FORT DETRICK, Md. – Getting critical medical supplies into the hands of Army medics and healthcare professionals is continuing to improve thanks to a sweeping logistics initiative that has cut order processing times by more than 50%.

Since December 2024, U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command – a major subordinate command to U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command – has led the charge to overhaul how medical materiel is managed in operational and wartime environments.

Through an initiative known as Medical Logistics in Campaigning, or MiC, Class VIII medical supplies are being integrated into the Army’s sustainment system of record, Global Combat Support System-Army, or GCSS-Army.

Traditionally managed as a separate, isolated supply chain, MiC shifts medical logistics from a “stovepipe” structure to a fully integrated capability within the broader combat sustainment enterprise, similar to how other commodities operate.

Transitioning such a massive, specialized catalog into a new enterprise system brought initial challenges, leading to longer overall order receipt times than units experienced under legacy processes.

However, by bringing medical into GCSS-Army, commanders gained real-time, transparent visibility of inventory across the force, allowing logistics leaders to identify those early bottlenecks and aggressively drive down wait times.

Dramatic improvement has been seen from the strategic supply chain. Through aggressive process optimization and tri-agency collaboration between the Defense Logistics Agency-Troop Support, AMLC’s MiC project management team, and CECOM’s Integrated Logistics Support Center-Medical Systems Directorate, the average order processing time plummeted by 53% – a reduction from 43 days to just 20 days – since the start of MiC implementation.

“The integration into GCSS-Army forced us to integrate our business practices, but we didn't do it alone,” said Lt. Col. Travis Helm, AMLC’s chief of operations. “Through tight collaboration with our partners at DLA and CECOM, we greatly improved the poor order fulfillment times we saw at the onset of MiC. This effort is a huge administrative win – but the continuous collaboration will be paramount to improving performance which is a critical readiness enabler that ensures our medical forces are fully equipped and prepared for large-scale combat operations.”

The success of the MiC initiative isn't just a top-down story. Tactical units are playing a major role in driving down wait times on their end of the supply chain.

Customer wait time is heavily influenced by how quickly units approve order funding and how quickly they pick up their items once delivered to the Supply Support Activity. Between March and May 2026, units across the Army slashed their portion of the wait time in half, according to data tracked by AMLC.

By working closely with resource managers and support operations teams, units decreased their average funding approval times by 15 days, dropping from 31 days to 16 days.

Furthermore, by actively monitoring incoming orders and executing regular pickups, units cut another 15 days off the final delivery phase, a drop from 25 days to 10.

“The strategic improvements are significant, but we have to give tremendous credit to the tactical units for taking true ownership of this process,” said Art Braithwaite, deputy director of operations for AMLC. “By proactively working with the broader sustainment community and efficiently receiving and issuing materiel, these units are setting the standard. Those simple best practices are what actually get the supplies out of the warehouse and into the hands of the warfighter on the ground where they belong.”

These speed improvements are part of a broader MiC strategy to eliminate logistical bottlenecks so the military can transition rapidly from peacetime operations to active, contested environments.

Beyond GCSS-Army integration, MiC establishes a single, multi-year curated catalog for medical supplies, ensuring units train exactly the way they will fight. It also pushes comprehensive medical device maintenance closer to home stations and the front lines where it will be needed most.

The combined effect of these strategic and tactical improvements means that life-saving medical items – from pharmaceuticals and surgical supplies to dependable and ready medical devices – are moving through the supply chain over a month faster than they were at the onset of the MiC rollout.

“As we continue modernizing the medical logistics framework through MiC, AMLC and our partners will need to consistently collaborate to overcome challenges, build efficiency across the Army and fully integrate with sustainment,” Helm said.