Corps of Engineers encourages safety for a fun July 4 weekend

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, encourages safe practices on our recreation sites this July 4 weekend. Visitors are encouraged to take advantage of picnicking, camping, fishing, boating and swimming opportunities at the district’s 49 recreation sites.

We would like to remind visitors to display caution when mixing alcohol with water-related activities, such as boating or swimming. When under the influence, a condition called caloric labyrinthitis can cause severe disorientation, making it difficult to tell which way is up if you are underwater. Wearing a properly fitted life jacket will keep the head above water in the event this happens.

Additionally, boaters are also at risk of boater’s hypnosis, a condition caused by prolonged exposure to sun, wind, noise, vibration, and motion. This can lead to fatigue and slow reaction times that are further impaired by the addition of alcohol.

As a reminder, the Corps of Engineers will waive day use fees at USACE operated recreation areas nationwide July 3-5 in observance of Independence Day. The fee waiver applies to boat launch ramps and swimming beaches. It does not apply to camping, camping-related services, reservations, specialized facilities such as group picnic shelters or special events.

St. Paul District recreation sites that include day use fees are Blackhawk, Cross Lake, Eau Galle, Gull Lake, Leech Lake, Sandy Lake, Pokegama, and Winnibigoshish recreation areas.

Please leave any fireworks at home. Fireworks, including sparklers, are never allowed on USACE-managed lands.

For additional information on water safety tips please visit the http://www.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Recreation/National-Water-Safety_Program.

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