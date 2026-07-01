North American Cricket Club Engages Miller Johnson as Outside Legal Counsel

The North American Cricket Club has developed an ambitious vision for the growth of cricket throughout North America.” — Christopher J. Schneider, Member @ Miller Johnson

DE, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The North American Cricket Club (NACC), parent organization of the Premier Cricket League (PCL) and Women's Premier Cricket League (WPCL), today announced that it has formally engaged Miller Johnson as its outside legal counsel.Miller Johnson, a nationally recognized full-service law firm with more than 150 attorneys and offices throughout the Midwest, will provide legal guidance and strategic counsel to NACC as the organization continues its national expansion and advances its professional cricket platform across the United States.The engagement will support NACC's ongoing efforts in league governance, team ownership transactions, commercial partnerships, media rights development, intellectual property protection, corporate matters, and long-term strategic growth initiatives."NACC has reached a stage where sophisticated legal counsel is essential to support our continued growth," said Nicholas A. Corso, Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the North American Cricket Club. "Miller Johnson brings a depth of experience in corporate law, business transactions, governance, and commercial agreements that will help position our organization for long-term success. We are excited to welcome them as a trusted advisor and partner."Christopher J. Schneider, Member at Miller Johnson, added, "The North American Cricket Club has developed an ambitious vision for the growth of cricket throughout North America. We are pleased to serve as outside counsel to NACC and look forward to supporting the organization as it advances its league operations, ownership initiatives , commercial partnerships, and long-term strategic objectives."As cricket prepares for its return to the Olympic Games at Los Angeles 2028, NACC continues to build a comprehensive professional and grassroots ecosystem designed to accelerate the growth of the sport throughout North America. The organization is currently accepting indications of interest from prospective ownership groups seeking to acquire founding men's and women's professional teams in key U.S. markets."Our mission is to establish a sustainable and commercially viable cricket model that creates opportunities for athletes, team owners, sponsors, communities, and fans," added Corso. "The addition of Miller Johnson further strengthens the foundation we are building for the future of professional cricket in North America."The North American Cricket Club recently launched its Path to Founding Team Ownership initiative, which will culminate in the selection of founding ownership groups for the league's inaugural markets. The NACC model combines centralized league governance with locally owned and operated professional clubs, creating a scalable framework for long-term growth and enterprise value creation.About the North American Cricket ClubThe North American Cricket Club (NACC) is a Delaware corporation dedicated to the development and growth of cricket throughout North America. Through its Premier Cricket League (PCL), Women's Premier Cricket League (WPCL), grassroots initiatives, coaching and athlete development programs, and strategic partnerships, NACC is creating a comprehensive pathway from participation to professional competition while supporting cricket's continued growth ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.About Miller JohnsonMiller Johnson is a full-service business law firm with more than 150 attorneys serving clients throughout the United States and internationally. The firm provides legal counsel across a broad range of practice areas, including corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, employment law, litigation, real estate, intellectual property, and commercial transactions.

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