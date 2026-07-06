PLEXIS Addresses Revenue Reconciliation and Operational Readiness for Complex Medicare-Medicaid Administration

PLEXIS Healthcare Systems positioned as a major contender in the Everest PEAK Matrix

Quantum Choice combines automation, configurable benefit administration, and revenue reconciliation support to help plans navigate government program complexity

Organizations need flexible technology that can adapt to changing regulations, benefit structures, and reimbursement models while maintaining operational efficiency and financial accountability.” — Sean Garrett, COO of PLEXIS

MEDFORD, OR, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PLEXIS Healthcare Systems today highlighted enhanced positioning of its Quantum Choice platform to support Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, Dual Eligible Special Needs Plans (D-SNPs), PACE organizations, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs facing growing operational and financial complexity.Health plans serving Medicare and Medicaid populations are experiencing increasing pressure to manage benefit complexity, enrollment fluctuations, revenue reconciliation requirements, regulatory oversight, and administrative cost control. Gartner identifies reconciliation challenges and product configuration flexibility as key operational concerns driving modernization efforts across healthcare payer organizations.For California and other rapidly growing D-SNP markets, executive priorities increasingly focus on compliance readiness, operational scalability, member experience, and financial predictability.Quantum Choice helps organizations address these challenges through:• Revenue reconciliation support for Medicare and Medicaid populations• Automated premium billing and payment posting• Capitation administration and provider payment management• Flexible benefit and product configuration• Automated claims adjudication• Provider data management and contract administration• Real-time integration and interoperability services• Workflow automation and operational visibility toolsQuantum Choice's revenue reconciliation capabilities help organizations compare expected versus received payments for eligible members, improving financial transparency and helping identify potential revenue gaps.The platform also supports automated claims adjudication, encounter submission workflows, and integration with external systems through its Application Interface Services (AIS) architecture, reducing manual processing requirements while supporting data exchange and downstream reporting workflows."Government-sponsored healthcare programs continue to evolve rapidly, creating significant operational challenges for health plans," said Sean Garrett, COO of PLEXIS Healthcare Systems. "Organizations need flexible technology that can adapt to changing regulations, benefit structures, and reimbursement models while maintaining operational efficiency and financial accountability."Built on a scalable architecture, Quantum Choice enables health plans to support growth without proportionally increasing administrative complexity, helping organizations improveoperational performance while maintaining focus on member outcomes.For more information about Quantum Choice and PLEXIS Healthcare Systems, visit www.plexishealth.com About PLEXIS Healthcare Systems:PLEXIS Healthcare Systems delivers enterprise-grade core administration and claims processing solutions that power modern healthcare payers and delivery organizations. Recognized as a representative vendor in Gartner’s 2026 “Market Guide for U.S. Healthcare Payer Core Administration”, PLEXIS enables organizations to navigate evolving market demands around automation, integration, and benefit complexity. Through its flagship platform, Quantum Choice, PLEXIS supports a broad range of core administrative functions including claims adjudication, enrollment, premium billing, provider data management, and benefit configuration. Built on a scalable, API-enabled architecture, the platform allows payers to streamline workflows, reduce manual intervention, and adapt to shifting regulatory and product requirements.PLEXIS solutions are designed to align with the market’s shift toward composable, API-driven ecosystems and real-time data integration, empowering health plans to modernize at their own pace while maintaining operational continuity. With advanced automation, configurable rules-based processing, and seamless interoperability, PLEXIS helps organizations improve efficiency, reduce administrative friction, and deliver accurate outcomes across the claims lifecycle.More than 100 organizations trust PLEXIS to manage complex benefit structures and process millions of covered lives across all lines of business. By combining deep domain expertise with flexible technology, PLEXIS enables payers to meet today’s operational challenges while building a foundation for future innovation.

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