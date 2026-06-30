TOP AC Inc. Introduces Monthly HVAC Membership Program for Los Angeles Homeowners

TOP AC Inc. HVAC contractor serving Los Angeles and 30+ neighborhoods with AC repair, installation, and heating services. CSLB #959168. TOP AC Inc. certified technicians completing an HVAC installation in Los Angeles. Same-day service available across 30+ LA neighborhoods. CSLB #959168.

TOP AC Inc., a Los Angeles HVAC contractor founded in 2011, has launched a monthly membership program offering scheduled maintenance and service access.

An HVAC emergency in LA summer costs hundreds. A TOP CLUB membership costs $15 a month. The math is simple” — Founder, TOP AC Inc.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TOP AC Inc., a Los Angeles-based HVAC contractor Los Angeles founded in 2011 by Itai Kolet, has introduced a new residential membership program called the TOP CLUB. The program is designed to give homeowners structured access to seasonal maintenance, service scheduling, and repair support throughout the year.Program StructureThe TOP CLUB membership, available through TOP AC's HVAC maintenance plan Los Angeles program, is structured around the following components:• Scheduled service booking• Two annual HVAC maintenance visits• Adjusted rates on covered repairs• Extended coverage terms on qualifying repairs• Reduced diagnostic fees for membersAccording to the company, the membership model was developed in response to a pattern observed across the HVAC industry: systems that do not receive regular seasonal maintenance tend to experience earlier mechanical failure than systems serviced on a consistent schedule."Many of the service calls we respond to involve systems that missed routine maintenance," said Itai Kolet, founder of TOP AC Inc. "The membership model gives homeowners a structured way to stay on schedule."Company BackgroundTOP AC Inc. is licensed under the California Contractors State License Board (CSLB #959168, #1086117) and has operated in the Los Angeles market since 2011. The company is also recognized as a Mitsubishi Electric Diamond Dealer, a designation tied to manufacturer training and installation standards. TOP AC services residential and commercial HVAC systems across more than 30 neighborhoods in the Los Angeles area, including Canoga Park, Woodland Hills, Glendale, and Pasadena.The company reports a combined customer rating of 4.9 stars on Google and 4.8 stars on Yelp, based on more than 350 reviews.In addition to the residential membership, TOP AC offers a separate commercial maintenance program for businesses and property managers, structured around multi-unit service scheduling.Service OfferingsTOP AC Inc. provides AC repair Los Angeles , installation, and maintenance services, along with heating system service, commercial HVAC support, indoor air quality solutions, and ductwork services. The company states that service calls are generally available on a same-day basis within its primary service area.For more information about TOP AC Inc. or the TOP CLUB membership program, contact information is listed below.ABOUT THE ORGANIZATIONTOP AC Inc. is a CSLB-licensed HVAC contractor (License #959168, #1086117) founded in 2011 by Itai Kolet, based in Canoga Park, CA. The company is a Mitsubishi Electric Diamond Dealer and services residential and commercial HVAC systems across more than 30 Los Angeles neighborhoods. Contact: +1 (855) 999-8672.MEDIA CONTACTName: Itai Kolet — Founder, TOP AC Inc.Phone: +1 (855) 999-8672Email: office@top-ac.comWebsite: https://top-ac.com Address: 21201 Victory Blvd, Suite 102, Canoga Park, CA 91303License: CSLB #959168 · #1086117

What Los Angeles Homeowners Say About TOP AC Inc. — Real HVAC Customer Reviews

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.