FrontRunner and Caliwater Light Up Atlanta with 16-Story Projection Featuring Global Debut of Benson Boone Campaign

Caliwater Benson Boone Dragon Fruit Photo By Michael Kels

The immersive activation marked the beginning of FrontRunner's projection series, with additional brand experiences planned

There was no better place to unveil Benson Boone’s new campaign than across a 16-story building in the heart of downtown Atlanta.” — Nathan Elliott

ATLANTA , GA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ATLANTA, GA — June 29, 2026 — As FIFA World Cup excitement swept through downtown Atlanta, FrontRunner and Caliwater transformed the city skyline on Saturday night with a breathtaking 16-story projection spectacular at 130 Luckie Street NW, just steps from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.Running from 9:00 p.m. until midnight immediately following the FIFA World Cup match between DR Congo and Uzbekistan, the immersive activation captivated thousands of supporters as they streamed through the streets surrounding the stadium.The evening marked the global premiere of Caliwater’s newest commercial featuring international music sensation Benson Boone, introducing the brand’s new Dragon Fruit flavour to audiences for the very first time. The projection also showcased vibrant creative celebrating Caliwater partner Demi Lovato, illuminating one of downtown Atlanta’s most prominent buildings in a dazzling celebration of wellness, culture and entertainment.Towering nearly 20 stories above the city, Benson Boone and Demi Lovato welcomed fans leaving the stadium in what quickly became one of the weekend’s most talked-about brand experiences.The activation demonstrated the growing power of large-scale projection mapping as one of the world’s most impactful storytelling platforms during major global sporting events. Positioned in the heart of Atlanta’s World Cup festivities, the installation transformed architecture into immersive branded entertainment, creating a shared public experience that extends far beyond traditional advertising.“There couldn’t have been a more fitting stage for the world debut of Benson Boone’s new Caliwater campaign,” said Oliver Trevena, Co-Founder of Caliwater. “The energy surrounding the FIFA World Cup, the incredible atmosphere in Atlanta, and the sheer scale of FrontRunner’s projection created something unforgettable. When you’re introducing a campaign to the world, you want people to stop, look up and remember where they first saw it. That’s exactly what happened.”Nathan Elliott, Founder and CEO of FrontRunner Technologies, said the installation reflects the evolution of outdoor media.“The FIFA World Cup creates moments where entire cities become part of the spectacle,” said Elliott. “Our goal is to transform architecture into unforgettable storytelling canvases, and there was no better place to unveil Benson Boone’s new campaign than across a 16-story building in the heart of downtown Atlanta. It demonstrated how iconic locations can become cultural stages where brands don’t simply advertise—they create moments people experience together.”The Caliwater projection is the first of several premium projection mapping activations FrontRunner will deliver for Caliwater and other brands throughout the remainder of the FIFA World Cup, as the company continues transforming landmark architecture into immersive canvases.About FrontRunner TechnologiesFrontRunner Technologies is redefining out-of-home media through its WindowFrontnetwork and large-scale projection mapping experiences across North America. By transforming storefronts and landmark architecture into immersive storytelling canvases, FrontRunner helps brands create unforgettable moments in the places where people gather.About CaliwaterCo-founded by Vanessa Hudgens and Oliver Trevena, Caliwater is a premium cactus water brand offering refreshing, naturally hydrating beverages made from prickly pear cactus. Known for its innovative flavors and wellness-focused approach, Caliwater continues to expand its presence across North America through bold partnerships and memorable consumer experiences.

Caliwater In Atlanta (video by Michael Kels)

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