Doña Ana County offices to close for Fourth of July

Doña Ana County offices will be closed on Friday, July 3, in observance of Independence Day. Offices will reopen for regular business at 8 a.m. on Monday, July 6.

First responders and law enforcement in the field will not be affected by this closure. However, the administrative offices of the Sheriff’s Office, Detention Center, and Fire Rescue will also be closed.

Residents and visitors are also invited to celebrate America's 250th anniversary during Doña Ana County's three-night community celebration at the Doña Ana County Fairgrounds, 12125 Robert Larson Blvd. in Las Cruces. The free, family-friendly event runs June 30 through July 2 and features live entertainment, food vendors, family activities, and one of the largest drone light shows in the Southwest.

For more information about the 250th Anniversary event, visit www.donaana.gov/DAC250.