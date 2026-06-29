MnDOT converting four rural intersections to all-way stops in July (June 29, 2026)

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BAXTER, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation will convert four rural two-way stop intersections into all-way stop intersections in July to improve safety and reduce severe crashes.

Work is scheduled at the following locations:

Highway 47 at Highway 18 in Malmo, Aitkin County — July 13

Highway 71 at Highway 210 in Hewitt, Todd County — Following completion of Hwy 47/18; expected July 14

Highway 107 at Highway 70 (south junction)/County Road 41, Kanabec County — July 21

Highway 107 at County Road 11 (south junction), Pine County — July 22

Traffic will be flagged while crews install new signs, which may result in brief delays. Message boards will be placed at each location one week before work begins to alert drivers to the upcoming traffic control changes.

“Research shows that converting two-way stops to all-way stops significantly improves safety,” said MnDOT District 3 Traffic Engineer Ken Hansen. “A North Carolina Department of Transportation study found a 68% reduction in total crashes and a 77% reduction in severe injury crashes after converting intersections to all-way stops. The study also showed greater crash reductions at rural, high-speed intersections—similar to those in Minnesota.”

MnDOT expects these changes to improve safety for all road users.

For information about projects in central Minnesota, visit mndot.gov/d3/projects.

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