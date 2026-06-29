Doña Ana County partners with Casa de Peregrinos for Hatch food pantry renovation

June 26, 2026

Doña Ana County has invested $150,000 to support renovations at the Casa de Peregrinos food pantry in Hatch, expanding the organization’s ability to serve families facing food insecurity in southern Doña Ana County.

The funding will help improve and modernize the facility, creating a safer and more efficient space for food storage, distribution, and community support services. The renovations are expected to strengthen long-term operations and increase access to food assistance for residents in and around Hatch.

“Food insecurity continues to impact families across our region, especially in rural communities,” Chair of the County Commission Manuel Sanchez said. “This partnership reflects Doña Ana County’s commitment to supporting organizations that provide critical services to our residents and help meet basic community needs.”

“This is collaboration at its best, CDS funding from Congressman Gabe Vasquez, Capital Outlay funding from the state with our fiscal agent, the Village of Hatch, funding from Doña Ana County and our partnership with Hatch Valley Public Schools,” Casa de Peregrinos Director Lorenzo Alba said. “This is how you make a difference in the lives of our neighbors struggling with food insecurity.”

The Hatch food pantry plays an important role in expanding food access in a rural area where transportation and distance can create additional barriers for families seeking assistance.

Updates to the food pantry will include new walk-in refrigeration and freezer units, a new HVAC system, a state-of-the-art drive-up capability, and a mural that will be painted by students from Hatch High School. The pantry will also honor the legacy of former Hatch Mayor Slim Whitlock, a longtime advocate for the facility and the families it serves.

​Click here​ for b-roll of the event that is available for your newscasts.