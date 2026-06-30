The Wait Is Over: Vic Vaughan Toyota of Boerne Opens Its All-New Service Drive

Newly Opened Vic Vaughan Toyota of Boerne's Modern Service Drive Vic Vaughan Toyota of Boerne's Waiting Lounge Vic Vaughan Toyota of Boerne's Waiting Lounge Vic Vaughan Toyota of Boerne's Modern Service Department Check In Area Vic Vaughan Toyota of Boerne's Waiting Lounge

After more than 18 months of construction, the dealership on the outskirts of San Antonio unveils a four-lane service drive & a modernized customer lounge.

BOERNE, TX, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vic Vaughan Toyota of Boerne today announced the grand opening of its all-new service drive, the centerpiece of a major service center expansion that has been more than 18 months in the making. The completed facility transforms how the dealership welcomes, serves, and cares for the thousands of Toyota drivers across San Antonio and the Texas Hill Country who count on it every year.

At the heart of the upgrade is a new four-lane service drive — the covered, drive-up area where guests are greeted and check in their vehicles. By doubling the drive from two lanes to four, the dealership can welcome twice as many customers at once, dramatically reducing wait times at arrival, keeping the line moving even on the busiest mornings, and getting every guest on their way faster.

"Your time is the most valuable thing we can protect, and this new service drive is built to do exactly that," said Shawn Vaughan, Dealer Principal and CEO of Vaughan Automotive. "From the moment you pull in, you'll feel the difference — more lanes, shorter waits, and a team ready to take care of you right away. This is what our community has trusted us to deliver for years, and now we can do it better than ever."

A More Comfortable Experience for Every Guest

For customers who choose to wait, the dealership has unveiled a completely modernized, elegant waiting area designed to feel less like a service lounge and more like a welcoming retreat. The refreshed space offers a comfortable, upscale environment where guests can relax, work, or recharge while their vehicle is cared for.

The thinking is simple: a trip to the service department shouldn't feel like a trip to the service department. Make it comfortable, make it quick, and make it a place people actually look forward to coming back to.

Built for Better Service — and a Better Place to Work

Behind the scenes, the expansion includes a brand-new, state-of-the-art shop equipped with modern in-ground lifts and full air conditioning — a meaningful upgrade that benefits customers as much as the team. By giving technicians a cooler, cleaner, and more comfortable environment, the dealership is investing in the people who keep its customers on the road. Technicians who work in a great environment do their best, most precise work, stay longer, and take greater pride in every vehicle they touch.

The new shop is part of a larger expansion that adds 28,639 square feet to the dealership, bringing its total service department to more than 39,000 square feet — among the largest in the region. The project increases the number of service bays from 19 to 48, enabling the team to service more than 200 vehicles each day, and supports the addition of roughly 100 new employees and technicians as the Hill Country continues to grow.

A Long-Term Commitment to the Community

Family-owned and serving San Antonio and the Texas Hill Country since 2008, Vic Vaughan Toyota of Boerne has built its reputation on combining small-town hospitality with industry-leading capability. The completed service center is the latest expression of that commitment — a long-term investment in the customers, employees, and community the dealership calls home.

"As our region grows, we grow with it," Vaughan said. "This expansion ensures that every driver who trusts us with their vehicle gets faster, more convenient, and more capable service for years to come."

About Vic Vaughan Toyota of Boerne

Founded in 2008, Vic Vaughan Toyota of Boerne is a family-owned dealership serving San Antonio and the Texas Hill Country, offering new and pre-owned vehicle sales, service, parts, and collision repair. Part of the Vaughan Automotive family, the dealership has earned national recognition for performance and customer care, including the Toyota President's Cabinet Award, the President's Award, and the Board of Governors Award. It remains distinguished for pairing operational excellence with a family-first culture.

Vic Vaughan Toyota of Boerne is located at 31205 Frontage Road #10, Boerne, TX 78006. To learn more or schedule service, visit toyotaofboerne.com or goteamva.com.

Vic Vaughan Toyota of Boerne's Modern Service Drive Opens on June 26th, 2026

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