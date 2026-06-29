Vortex Doors San Fernando Valley celebrates local technicians for SuperTech Day 2026

A Vortex Doors Ventura technician suits up for IDA SuperTech Day. Vortex Doors SuperTech Day Banner Vortex Doors Logo

Our technicians represent Vortex through their professionalism, technical knowledge, and commitment to customer service.” — Nick C.

SAN FERNANDO VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vortex Doors San Fernando Valley is joining companies across the country in celebrating the International Door Association's 2026 SuperTech Day, a day dedicated to recognizing the skilled professionals who keep commercial facilities operating safely and efficiently.The Vortex Doors San Fernando Valley team celebrated with a superhero photo competition, suiting up for a chance to win prizes. It was a fun way to recognize the people who respond to service calls, solve challenging field issues, and help customers minimize disruptions to their businesses.Over the past several months, the Sylmar team has completed a wide range of commercial and specialty door projects, including replacing rolling steel fire doors at a healthcare facility parking structure and a hangar door replacement for a local educational institution. While much of this work happens behind the scenes, it plays an important role in helping local organizations maintain safe, reliable, and productive facilities.“SuperTech Day is a great reminder that the strength of our company starts with the people in the field,” said Nick C., Branch Manager at Vortex Doors San Fernando Valley. “Our technicians represent Vortex through their professionalism, technical knowledge, and commitment to customer service.”Vortex Doors San Fernando Valley provides commercial and industrial door services , loading dock and dock leveler services, gate, and access system services throughout the San Fernando Valley and the surrounding Los Angeles County communities. Customers include warehouses, distribution centers, retail businesses, healthcare facilities, schools, restaurants, parking structures, and multifamily properties.While customers may only see the finished result, SuperTech Day highlights the expertise, problem solving, and dedication that go into commercial door repair and maintenance. These technicians are the real heroes behind every service call.To learn more about commercial door repair in San Fernando Valley visit the Vortex Doors San Fernando Valley service center page.About Vortex DoorsVortex Doors provides commercial and industrial door repair, replacement, and maintenance services throughout the United States. The company services commercial doors, loading docks, gates, automatic doors, fire doors, storefront doors, and access systems through a nationwide network of local service centers.

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