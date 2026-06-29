Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation Names Kunkle as Director of Nursing

MOUNT MORRIS, N.Y., June 29, 2026 — The Livingston County Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation (CNR) has named Beatriz Kunkle as the facility’s new director of nursing effective today.

Kunkle has been with the CNR since 2019, starting as a staffing agency licensed practical nurse (LPN) and most recently stepping into the interim director of nursing role in April 2026. Kunkle has an extensive nursing background having worked as a certified nursing assistant, LPN and registered nurse over her 33-year career in healthcare. Her skills have taken her across the country, working in the long-term care field in Alaska, Hawaii, Maine, and Pennsylvania.

“Needless to say, long-term care is what I am passionate about,” said Kunkle. “When the opportunity came along to become a director of nursing, I did not hesitate to apply because I feel that it is a position where I can make a change, not only in residents’ lives but the staff that works with them every day.”

Kunkle views the director of nursing position as one of service to three distinct groups: residents, their families, and the people she works alongside. She said it is the staff’s dedication to their work and passionate care for the residents’ wellbeing that makes the CNR stand out among the long-term care facilities she has worked in. As she takes the reins of the new leadership position, Kunkle said she plans to begin her tenure with a focus on employee satisfaction, development and retention.

For leadership at the CNR, Kunkle’s extensive nursing background and dedication to resident care made her the clear choice for the position.

“She has held various roles in the healthcare industry which enables her to lead from a place of humility,” said CNR Long-Term Care Director Samontra Spencer. “Our staff have the utmost respect for her and have rallied to support her since learning of her promotion. I'm glad to be partnered with an amazing nurse who exhibits servant leadership and advocates for our residents.”

When she’s not providing quality patient care, Kunkle is an avid traveler who has visited all 50 states and several countries. However, Walt Disney World in Florida remains her favorite place to be while away from home. She also enjoys reading, running, and spending time with family and friends. She has been a Livingston County resident for 22 years where she lives with her husband, Scott, and Diego, one of her five sons.

About the Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation:

Located in Mount Morris, the Livingston County Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation provides 24-hour skilled nursing services ranging from short-term, post-acute rehabilitative care to traditional long-term care. The facility offers person-centered care that addresses individual needs in a home-like environment. Recognizing the potential in every individual, the CNR focuses on turning potential into ability, discomfort into comfort. It strives to promote a welcoming atmosphere with activities that involve friends, family, volunteers and even pets.

As one of the most comprehensive facilities in the region, the CNR offers a wide array of state-of-the-art healthcare options and treatment methods. On-site services include audiology, consulting podiatry, dentistry and speech therapy. The facility also provides specialized care such as ophthalmology, bariatric care, occupational therapy, physical therapy, pharmacological services, hair care and more.

Learn more about various programs, outpatient services, career and volunteer opportunities, support services and more by visiting the Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation’s website. To speak with a staff member about admission, please call 585-243-7200.

About Livingston County:

Founded in 1821, Livingston County, N.Y., is home to more than 61,000 residents in 17 towns located across 631 square miles of the Finger Lakes region.