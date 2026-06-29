Attorney General James Uthmeier Charges Five Defendants, Two Illegal Aliens in Organized Scheme to Defraud Florida’s EBT Program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General James Uthmeier announced today that five individuals have been charged in connection with an organized scheme to defraud Florida’s public assistance program by misusing stolen Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) information and personal identification information (PII).

“Florida is not going to tolerate organized schemes that steal taxpayer-funded benefits intended for Florida families,” said Attorney General James Uthmeier. “We will continue to work alongside our law enforcement partners to identify every individual connected to this scheme and hold them accountable.”

Based on the investigation by the Orlando Police Department, the defendants used stolen PII and EBT card data belonging to numerous victims to purchase high-resale-value items such as Monster and Red Bull energy drinks, coffee, bottled water, and other goods. The items were then resold for cash as part of a broader operation, diverting taxpayer-funded nutritional benefits intended for eligible Florida families. The scheme spanned Orange and Seminole Counties.

The defendants charged are Carlos Ruben Gomez Jimenez, Maite Lazara Mesa Labrada, Carlos Luis Diaz Jimenez, Enrique Gonzalez, and Luis Gonzalez Dominguez. Immigration records indicate that Carlos Ruben Gomez Jimenez and Maite Lazara Mesa Labrada entered the United States illegally in 2024.

All five defendants are charged with:

Organized Scheme to Defraud (less than $20,000)

Public Assistance Fraud ($200 or more but less than $20,000)

Carlos Ruben Gomez Jimenez, Maite Lazara Mesa Labrada, and Carlos Luis Diaz Jimenez are charged with Criminal Use of Personal Identification Information (involving EBT accounts of 10 or more persons). Luis Gonzalez Dominguez is charged with Criminal Use of Personal Identification Information. Carlos Luis Diaz Jimenez and Enrique Gonzalez are charged with Dealing in Stolen Property.

Diaz Jimenez faces up to 40 years in the Florida Department of Corrections; Gomez Jimenez, Gonzalez, and Mesa Labrada face up to 25 years; and Dominguez faces up to 15 years.

Dias Jimenez, Mesa Labrada, and Gomez Jimenez face 3-year mandatory minimum sentences for the Criminal Use of Personal Identification Information (10+ victims).

This remains an active and ongoing investigation by the Orlando Police Department and Office of Statewide Prosecution. Additional charges may be filed as the investigation progresses.

The case is being prosecuted by Special Counsel for Public Assistance Fraud Scott Strauss in the Ninth Judicial Circuit of Florida.

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