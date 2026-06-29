Mobility City Recently Hosted Franchise Owners at Boca Raton Headquarters for Corporate Training

Franchise owners from Florida and New York participated in hands-on training as Mobility City continues network growth

Training at our Boca Raton headquarters gives owners the chance to connect directly with the people, systems, and standards that support every Mobility City location” — Vinny Baratta, Founder and COO of Mobility City

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility City Holdings, Inc., a national franchise network specializing in mobility equipment repairs , rentals, and sales, recently hosted franchise owners at the company’s corporate headquarters in Boca Raton, Florida, for a multi-day training program focused on operations, service standards, local market development, and franchise support.The training program is an important part of the Mobility City franchise support model. New owners travel to corporate headquarters as part of the onboarding process, while existing owners may also participate in training to strengthen operations, deepen system knowledge, and continue building on the Mobility City model.During the multi-day program, franchise owners receive training across operations, customer service, vendor relationships, marketing, national accounts, mobility equipment service standards, and local market development. The goal is to provide each owner with the tools, systems, and support needed to serve seniors, veterans, caregivers, and individuals with mobility challenges in their communities.Mobility City Founder and COO Vinny Baratta is participated in the training, along with CEO Diane Baratta and members of the corporate support team. The sessions give owners direct access to the company’s leadership, culture, and proven operating model.“Training at our Boca Raton headquarters gives owners the chance to connect directly with the people, systems, and standards that support every Mobility City location,” said Vinny Baratta, Founder and COO of Mobility City. “Whether an owner is preparing to open a new market or strengthening an existing location, the goal is the same: give them the practical tools and confidence to serve their customers the right way.”This training group included Alisa McClanahan of Mobility City of Lakeland , Florida, and Eric Gray, who are preparing to open Mobility City of Hicksville, New York, serving customers in Nassau County and the surrounding area.As Mobility City continues expanding across the United States, corporate training remains an important part of the company’s launch and support process. Each owner is introduced to the systems, standards, and national support resources that help Mobility City locations provide professional mobility equipment repair, rental, and sales services in their local markets.“Each owner brings a different background, market, and local opportunity to the Mobility City network,” said Diane Baratta, CEO of Mobility City. “When they come to headquarters, they see how much support is behind them, from operations and service standards to marketing, national accounts, and customer care. That shared foundation helps us grow while staying focused on the people who depend on mobility equipment every day.”Mobility City’s growing franchise network supports customers with mobility equipment repair, rental, sales, sanitization, and service solutions for wheelchairs, power chairs, mobility scooters, lift chairs, hospital beds, and other home medical equipment.About Mobility CityMobility City Holdings, Inc. is a national franchise company specializing in mobility equipment repair, rental, and sales. Mobility City locations help seniors, veterans, caregivers, and individuals with mobility challenges maintain independence through professional service, equipment support, and access to trusted mobility solutions.For more information about Mobility City franchise opportunities, visit mobilitycity.com

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