AG Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Arrests Illegal Alien from Honduras on More Than 30 Counts of Child Sexual Abuse Material

Agents with Attorney General Liz Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation arrested an illegal alien from Honduras on more than 30 counts related to Child Sexual Abuse Material.

Nineteen-year-old Enin Gomez Ramos, of Tabony Street in Metairie, was arrested on June 26 and charged with:

3 counts - 14:81.1 Child Sexual Abuse Material (possession)

30 counts - 14:81.1 Child Sexual Abuse Material (possession under 13 years old)

LBI agents initially received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding child sexual abuse material.

Agents executed a search warrant and an arrest warrant at Gomez Ramos' residence, where he was taken into custody. Gomez Ramos admitted to being the owner of the account where child sexual abuse material was discovered. He was transported to and booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.

According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Gomez Ramos is an illegal alien from Honduras with no lawful status in the United States. An immigration detainer has been lodged against him.

During Gomez Ramos' arrest, ICE New Orleans also took an additional individual into custody.

This arrest was the result of the Orleans Metro ICAC Task Force. Agencies assisting in the investigation included the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office, Kenner Police Department, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, New Orleans Police Department, Louisiana State Police, Homeland Security Investigations, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement and Removal Operations (ICE ERO).

"This predator should have never been in Louisiana or our country to begin with. Great work by my Louisiana Bureau of Investigation agents, all of our local law enforcement partners on the Orleans Metro ICAC Task Force, and Homeland Security Investigations and ICE," said Attorney General Liz Murrill.

Additional charges against Gomez Ramos are pending.

Bond information is unknown at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

*All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.