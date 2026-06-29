NDDOT and ND State Patrol announce traffic plan for America’s 250th birthday celebration in Medora

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota State Patrol are reminding motorists to plan ahead and expect increased traffic in and around Medora for America’s 250th birthday celebration June 30 through July 5.

To help keep traffic moving and maintain access for emergency vehicles, a temporary traffic plan will be in place throughout the week.

Entering Medora

Motorists traveling into Medora are encouraged to take advantage of a free parking and shuttle service from Exit 36 near Fryburg. Visitors entering Medora may also use Exit 24 on Interstate 94. Exit 27 is reserved for shuttle services and emergency vehicles entering Medora.

Additional free shuttle routes are available within the town of Medora to help visitors access different sites.

Leaving Medora

When leaving Medora, motorists can use the interstate on-ramps at Exit 24 and Exit 27.

Significant travel impacts are expected on Wednesday, July 1, when President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Medora. Motorists should anticipate additional traffic restrictions, temporary road closures and travel delays associated with the presidential visit. More information will be shared as details become available.

"We want visitors to have a safe and enjoyable experience while celebrating this historic occasion," said Lt. Ryan Duletski, North Dakota State Patrol Southwest Regional Commander. "Planning ahead, using designated routes and taking advantage of the free shuttle service will help reduce congestion and keep traffic moving."

Travelers should allow extra time, watch for pedestrians, and be prepared for slow-moving and stopped traffic.

Drivers are reminded to:

Slow down and avoid distractions.

Watch for pedestrians and increased bicycle traffic.

Use caution when entering and exiting parking areas.

Follow directions from law enforcement and traffic control personnel.

Be patient and allow extra travel time.



Traffic information and updates throughout the week will be available at dot.nd.gov/ND250TravelMedora.

For event information, parking details and shuttle schedules, visit www.trlibrary.com and www.medora.com.

