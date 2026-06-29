Southbound lanes of US 83 to be re-surfaced south of Minot

MINOT, N.D. – Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, July 6, on U.S. Highway 83 southbound lanes south of Minot.

The mill and overlay project will affect approximately 16 miles of U.S. 83 beginning at the southern city limits to one mile south of ND Highway 23.

The construction zone will be limited to one lane of traffic.

The speed limit will be reduced to 40 mph, and delays of up to 15 minutes may be possible. Flaggers will be present at approaches. Motorists may have to drive over a milled section of roadway. Oil may be present on the road.

The project is expected to be completed near the end of July.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

