USA Today Names the GAMMA® Airbender® 10 the #1 Best Pickleball Paddle

GAMMA Sports announced that its GAMMA® Airbender® 10 Pickleball Paddle has been named the #1 Best Pickleball Paddle by USA Today's Readers' Choice Awards.

This recognition means a lot because it came directly from the players. This really is the ‘people’s paddle’ because it was designed to adapt to the player, not the other way around.” — Amie Stanton, VP of Marketing, GAMMA Sports

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GAMMA Sports , a leading racquet sports manufacturer for more than 50 years, announced that its GAMMA® Airbender® 10 Pickleball Paddle has been named the #1 Best Pickleball Paddle by USA Today's Readers' Choice Awards . The recognition, which was voted on by consumers nationwide, cements the Airbender 10's place as one of the most trusted paddles in the game.Built for players who demand power, spin, and customization, the Airbender 10 features a Toray T700 Raw Carbon Fiber face, an open-throat aerodynamic design for faster swing speed, and the ability to customize GAMMA's proprietary Zorbicon™ Shockbuster technology inserts and a variable end cap weighting system to fine tune balance and swing weight.“This recognition means a lot because it came directly from the players,” explained Amie Stanton, GAMMA Sports VP of Marketing. “This really is the ‘people’s paddle’ because it was designed to adapt to the player, not the other way around.”To celebrate, GAMMA is offering the Airbender 10 at a special price of $99.99 and two free gifts, including the Shockbuster Weight System, and a set of End Cap Weights – both designed to help players fine-tune their paddle’s balance, feel, and performance to match their style of play.About GAMMA SportsGAMMA Sports is a Pittsburgh-based, family-owned manufacturer with a 50-year legacy of innovating in racquet sport equipment, including tennis and pickleball. Best known for its patented breakthrough string technologies, GAMMA has leveraged its racquet sports expertise to develop high-quality paddles, balls, grips, and accessories that empower people who love to play at all levels. Providing equipment and education to help improve your game, the brand has become a trusted name among coaches, trainers, and racquet sport enthusiasts around the world.

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