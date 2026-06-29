CAUGHT IN THE ACT: Ken Paxton Jets To Iceland With His Mistress For Luxury Vacation, Instead Of Celebrating America’s 250th In Texas

Daily Mail : “Paxton's international canoodling couldn't come at a worst time for his campaign, as he is barely holding a razor-thin lead over his Democratic opponent”

AUSTIN, TX — Ken Paxton was just caught jetting off to Iceland with his mistress, abandoning Texas as people prepare to celebrate America’s historic 25oth anniversary. According to new photos and interviews in the Daily Mail, videos showed Paxton boarding a flight in Washington D.C. and taking a red-eye to Reykjavik.

The Daily Mail noted the latest scandal “couldn't come at a worst time for his campaign” as Paxton’s record of corruption and scandals are top of mind for Texans, and as many working families can’t afford to fill up a tank of gas because of policies Paxton backs – let alone a vacation to Iceland.

Texas Democratic Party Spokesperson Ryan Martin said:

“At a time when many Texans can barely afford to pay the rent or fill up the tank because of policies Ken Paxton supports, he’s jetting off to Iceland ahead of America’s 250th birthday for a fancy vacation with his mistress. Once again, corrupt Ken Paxton is putting himself first and America last. Paxton shouldn’t worry too much though – he’ll have all the time in the world for luxury getaways with his mistress after he loses in November."

Read for yourself:

Daily Mail: Married Texas Republican caught on video with mistress on secret romantic getaway: See his telling reaction when he spots camera amid crucial election clash

June 29, 2026

By Maryann Martinez

Instead of hitting the campaign trail to court voters in the hotly contested US Senate race in Texas over Fourth of July, MAGA firebrand Ken Paxton is on a trip with his mistress in Iceland , the Daily Mail can reveal.

Exclusive videos and pictures show the married Texas attorney general and his mistress traveling in economy from Washington, DC to Iceland Saturday.

Footage of the Lone Star State politician and the woman he has carried on an affair with showed the lovebirds boarding their flight at Dulles International Airport Saturday night and taking a red-eye to Reykjavik.

Paxton was then and is still married to Texas State Senator Angela Paxton, who learned of the affair and filed for divorce last year on 'biblical grounds.'

Several passengers on the same United flight bound for the Land of Fire and Ice recognized the scandal-plagued Republican as he boarded the flight with his lover Saturday night.

The couple flew economy, with Paxton sitting in the aisle seat and Duhon sitting in the middle seat. Paxton sported a Notre Dame sweater, a bizarre choice for someone running for office in Texas with no apparent ties to Indiana.

Later, after boarding an airport shuttle, Paxton realized they were being filmed.

Neither Paxton or his campaign responded to Daily Mail's request for comment.

Paxton's international canoodling couldn't come at a worst time for his campaign, as he is barely holding a razor-thin lead over his Democratic opponent in a red state even with the heavy-weight endorsement from President Donald Trump.

The president endorsed his faithful ally, who had been courting Trump's endorsement for months, over longtime Republican US Senator John Cornyn after a nasty GOP primary election in May.

That lead to a Paxton win in a landslide, however, Paxton now faces a general election, and his odds of victory are less than guaranteed.

Paxton's lead over Democrat James Talarico is razor thin, only 1.25 percentage points, according to CBS News.

Paxton's support stands at 45.75%, compared to 44.5% for the former teacher and member of the state House of Representatives.

Many other polls show Talarico and Paxton tied.

Even more troubling are Paxton's numbers with the independent voters he will need to keep the Senate seat in GOP hands.

Independents in Texas say they favor Talarico by 40%, with only 12% learning toward Paxton, a Texas Politics Project survey from the University of Texas found.

Talarico, a former Presbyterian seminarian, speaks openly about his faith, something that has appealed to many voters in a state where Christian values are important.

For the decade he's been in public office, Paxton has survived multiple scandals, including being arrested and indicted on charges of securities fraud that were later dismissed.

He has also been impeached - a political, not a criminal process - on allegations including bribery, dereliction of duty, obstruction of justice, abuse of public trust and other misconduct by lawmakers in the Lone Star State. He was acquitted and remained in his role as AG.

Paxton has also been caught cheating on his wife before.

During his 2022 impeachment trial, lawmakers heard allegations he had engaged in a quid pro quo with a donor in exchange for helping find his former mistress, Laura Olson, a job. Paxton has denied those allegations and has never addressed his alleged first affair with Olson.

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