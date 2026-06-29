D. Geller & Son Partners with Kennesaw State University Art Students to Transform Family Legacy into Public Art

D. Geller & Son unveils a custom mural created in collaboration with students from Kennesaw State University

Atlanta's premier family-owned jeweler unveils custom mural celebrating craftsmanship, heritage, and the next generation of artists

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- D. Geller & Son , one of Atlanta's most respected family-owned jewelers, has partnered with Kennesaw State University’s Robert S. Geer Family College of the Arts to unveil a custom mural transforming the company’s rich history and legacy of craftsmanship into a permanent work of art.Created by students from KSU’s School of Art and Design and displayed on the interior of D. Geller & Son’s Kennesaw showroom, the mural celebrates the values that have guided the family business for generations while providing emerging artists with a unique opportunity to bring a local story to life through their own creative lens.The collaboration was designed to honor the artistry at the heart of both organizations. For D. Geller & Son, craftsmanship has always been more than a business philosophy. It is a family tradition built through decades of helping customers celebrate life's most meaningful moments. For Kennesaw State University, the project offered students hands-on experience creating a large-scale installation that will become part of the local community for years to come."Jewelry and art share a common foundation… creativity, craftsmanship, and storytelling," said Jonathan Geller, President of D. Geller & Son. "This mural allowed us to celebrate our family's history in a way we've never done before while creating an opportunity for talented young artists to showcase their work. We are proud to partner with Kennesaw State University and support the next generation of creatives in our community."Throughout the project, students worked closely with D. Geller & Son to develop artwork that reflects the brand's history, values, and dedication to exceptional craftsmanship. The final mural captures the intersection of tradition and innovation, honoring the legacy of a family-owned Atlanta business while showcasing the fresh perspectives of emerging artists."This partnership demonstrates the power of connecting students with real-world opportunities that allow them to make a lasting impact," said Allen Peterson, Lecturer of Sculpture, KSU Art & Design. "Our students gained valuable experience through this project while contributing something meaningful to the local community. We are grateful to D. Geller & Son for investing in young artists and supporting arts education."The mural serves as a visual reminder that craftsmanship is timeless. Whether expressed through jewelry design or public art, the dedication to creating something meaningful remains the same."This mural tells our story in a way we never have before," added Geller. "It celebrates where we've been, the community that has supported us, and the future we are helping build together."XXXFor generations, D. Geller & Son has been one of Atlanta's premier family-owned jewelry destinations, known for exceptional customer service, fine jewelry, engagement rings, luxury watches, custom design services, and expert jewelry repair. With locations in Sandy Springs and Kennesaw, D. Geller & Son continues to help customers celebrate life's most meaningful moments through exceptional craftsmanship and personalized service.About Robert S. Geer Family College of the ArtsThe Robert S. Geer Family College of the Arts is a dynamic community of creators, performers and scholars at Kennesaw State University. Home to the Dr. Bobbie Bailey School of Music, the School of Art and Design, the Department of Dance, and the Department of Theatre and Performance Studies, the College fosters innovation, critical inquiry and transformative artistic experiences. Within the School of Art and Design, the Bernard A. Zuckerman Museum of Art serves as a vital academic resource and cultural hub, with internationally acclaimed permanent and visiting fine arts exhibitions and artists in residence. Through a commitment to visionary ideas, craftsmanship, research and community engagement, the Geer College of the Arts prepares students to lead as artists, educators, entrepreneurs and changemakers in a global creative economy.

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