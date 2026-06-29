Warner Robins, GA (June 29, 2026) - The GBI has arrested 11 people following “Operation Crimson Snow”, a joint drug investigation by the Warner Robins Police Department (WRPD), GBI Middle Georgia Gang Task Force (MGGTF), GBI West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office (WMRDEO), Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS), Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC), Houston County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), Bibb County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), Clayton County Police Department (CCPD), Lovejoy Police Department (LPD), U.S. Marshal’s Service (USMS), and the Houston County District Attorney’s Office.

On Wednesday, June 10, 2026, following a 24-month investigation, Warner Robins PD SWAT, GBI Special Enforcement Team (SET), U.S. Marshals, GBI WMRDEO, and Houston County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT) executed search warrants in Houston County, Bibb County, and Clayton County. As a result of these search warrants, Warner Robins Police Department detectives and GBI agents seized approximately 13.4 pounds of suspected powder cocaine, 9.5 ounces of suspected crack cocaine, 20.5 ounces of suspected marijuana, 3.3 grams of suspected fentanyl, 3.9 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, 12 grams of suspected psilocybin, 27 suspected hydrocodone pills, 24 suspected Ritalin pills, 38 suspected alprazolam pills, 16 firearms, 10 vehicles, and over $106,000 in U.S. currency.

As a result of these search warrants, the following people were arrested:

Tyreesha Bogan, age 28, of Fort Valley, GA, charged with Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO), Entering Auto, and Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine.

Johnny Favors, age 68, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Possession of Drug-Related Objects.

Tavondria Howard, age 29, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO), Trafficking Cocaine, Trafficking Crack Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Crack Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

Kentravius Johnson, age 27, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Possession of Hydrocodone.

Babs Kuku, age 55, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO), Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Crack Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.

Kendric Parham, age 46, of Macon, GA, charged with Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO), Trafficking Cocaine, Trafficking Crack Cocaine, two counts of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, two counts of Possession of Crack Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Schedule IV – Alprazolam with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Patrick Shepard, age 51, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Violation of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO), three counts of Trafficking Cocaine, Trafficking Crack Cocaine, three counts of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Crack Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Schedule I – Psilocybin with Intent to Distribute, two counts of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, five counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, five counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property – Firearm.

Rudisky Towns, age 52, of Thomaston, GA, charged with Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO).

Tayshawn Veal, age 21, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO), Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

Teresa Veal, age 50, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO), Trafficking Cocaine, Trafficking Crack Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Crack Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, and Entering Auto.

Lim Washington, age 71, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Crack Cocaine, Possession of Oxycodone, Possession of Hydrocodone with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Bogan, Favors, Howard, Johnson, Kuku, Parham, Shepard, Towns, Tayshawn Veal, Teresa Veal, and Washington were booked into the Houston County Detention Center.

WRPD, GBI-MGGTF, GBI-WMRDEO, HCSO, BCSO, CCPD, LPD, GDC, DCS, GSP, and USMS conducted “Operation Crimson Snow” to make an impact on drug distribution and gang activity within Central Georgia. If you have information related to drug/gang activity, please call GBI-MGGTF at (478) 207-1301. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The GBI Middle Georgia Gang Task Force covers Middle and Southern Georgia.