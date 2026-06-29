RentGain.AI Hits 100,000+ Active Users in Five Months With 150,000 More on Waitlist

Rapid growth. 106,000 Active Users In Five Months, plus 150,000 Users on the waiting list.

The renter earnings platform reports explosive demand, has added two new earning verticals, and is actively raising capital, with the round closing in July 2026

We didn’t expect 250,000 renters in five months. That demand is why we’re moving fast — expanding what renters can earn and bringing in the capital to do it at scale.” — Gabe Bar - CEO & CTO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MIAMI, FL — Five months after launching on February 1, RentGain.AI has surpassed 100,000 active renters on its platform, verified by AppsFlyer, with an additional 150,000 renters still waiting to be onboarded through their property managers.

The demand has grown so rapidly that RentGain has been deliberately selective in approving new property management partners, prioritizing service quality over speed of expansion.

To meet the scale of that earner base, and to expand how much renters can earn each month, RentGain.AI today announced two new earnings verticals: Download and Earn and Product Launch.

Download and Earn: Hundreds of Dollars for Playing Games

The Download and Earn hub lets renters earn real money by downloading and playing mobile games through verified partner links. Eighteen titles are currently available, with earnings ranging from $140 to $753 per game based on milestone completion. Renters browse a curated catalog, install through their personalized link, and earn as verified milestones are reached.

Top-earning titles currently available include RAID: Shadow Legends ($753), Solitaire Cash ($740), and Solitaire Smash: Real Cash! ($680), and Golden Whiskers Slot ($630), spanning strategy, card, word, and casual game genres.

Product Launch: Get Paid to Review Products Before They Hit the Market

The Product Launch vertical gives renters access to real products, physical and digital, before they reach consumers, and pays them to evaluate those products across up to three feedback tiers.

In the Survey tier, renters answer structured questions about a product’s value proposition, packaging, pricing, and market appeal. In the Product Video tier, renters watch a brand’s product video and answer immediate follow-up questions. In the Product Review tier, the deepest level of engagement, renters receive the actual product, complete a pre-use review based on first impressions, and submit a post-use review after real-world evaluation.

For brands, Product Launch replaces expensive focus groups and post-launch survey panels with something more valuable: verified consumer intelligence, delivered before launch. D2C brands and digital product companies can use the platform to test product-market fit, stress-test pricing, evaluate new branding directions, and collect video testimonials from real users — at a fraction of the cost and timeline of conventional research methods.

Why This Audience Is Different

RentGain.AI earners are not passive respondents. Because completing brand-funded activities is how they earn toward rent, their engagement is intrinsically motivated. The platform’s proprietary algorithm ranks each renter’s intent and engagement with the sponsor brand; the deeper the engagement, the higher the payout unlocked. Every survey is completed in full. Every video is watched to the end. Every review reflects genuine evaluation. For brands investing in consumer research or app install campaigns, that quality of attention is not available at scale anywhere else.

Capital Raise and What Comes Next

RentGain.AI — a subsidiary of Be Belong Group Corp, based in Miami, FL — is currently raising additional capital to support its rapid growth and infrastructure expansion. The round is expected to close by the end of July 2026, with oversubscriptions anticipated from Family Offices, Angel investors, and early-stage VCs. Investors and strategic partners interested in participating can reach the team directly at info@bebelong.life. Anchoring the raise is the recent appointment of Peter Plaut as Chief Financial Officer. Plaut brings institutional-grade financial leadership to the company, with a career spanning senior roles at BC Partners, Fortress Investment Group, and JPMorgan. His appointment signals the operational maturity Be Belong is building as it transitions from early traction to scaled growth — and gives prospective investors a familiar caliber of financial oversight behind the numbers.

Renters can access Download and Earn and Product Launch directly inside the RentGain.AI app. Brands and D2C companies interested in reaching a verified, motivated renter audience can visit RentGain.AI or contact the team directly.

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