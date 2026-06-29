PUC Approves Wildfire Mitigation Plans for Idaho Power, Pacific Power, and PGE

The Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) today approved the 2026–2028 Wildfire Mitigation Plans for Idaho Power (UM 2209), Portland General Electric (UM 2208), and Pacific Power (UM 2207). These plans detail how utilities will reduce utility wildfire risk, strengthen system resilience, and protect communities during increasingly severe wildfire seasons as risk models evolve in urban and rural areas to reflect changing conditions.

The Commission also adopted the PUC staff recommendations for additional improvement across the utilities’ programs to support greater transparency, stronger modeling practices, and further demonstration of cost-effective mitigation investments.

Each approved plan includes enhanced vegetation management, inspection and maintenance programs, system hardening, situational awareness tools, increased community outreach, and Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) procedures. PSPS events remain a last resort to reduce the risk of utility equipment igniting wildfires in hazardous weather conditions.

The wildfire mitigation plans are required under Senate Bill 762 (2021), which directs electric utilities in Oregon to identify areas of heightened wildfire risk within their service territories, develop measures to reduce ignition risks, and outline PSPS protocols during dangerous conditions.

“Today’s approval reflects the Commission’s continued commitment to ensuring Oregon’s electric utilities are planning responsibly, transparently, and proactively in the face of escalating wildfire risk,” said PUC Chair Letha Tawney. “These plans help keep communities safer, and we encourage all Oregonians to take steps now to prepare for extreme weather and potential outages.”

Preparing for the 2026 wildfire season and potential PSPS events

Register for emergency alerts from local and state authorities and sign up for outage notifications from your electric utility.

Develop a household emergency plan and make sure all family members understand evacuation procedures.

Create defensible space around your home by reducing vegetation and other fuels.

Be two-weeks ready with essential supplies, including food, water, medications, batteries, and pet needs.

Keep phones and medical devices fully charged ahead of high-risk weather.

Ensure your utility account information is up to date so you can receive emergency notifications.

Customers who rely on electricity for medical needs should contact their utility about medical certification programs and consider backup power options.

During an outage or PSPS event:

Report outages to your utility and stay far away from downed power lines.

Use flashlights instead of candles and operate generators outdoors and away from buildings.

Unplug appliances except refrigerators and freezers to protect against power surge damage.

Check on neighbors, especially older adults or individuals with access or functional needs.

Stay cool by keeping blinds closed, staying hydrated, and accessing community cooling spaces if needed.

PUC Vegetation Management Program

In addition to reviewing wildfire mitigation plans, the PUC conducts independent inspections of utility infrastructure and vegetation management practices in high fire risk areas. The PUC evaluates whether electric utilities maintain proper vegetation clearances, addressing hazards promptly, and meeting statewide and national safety standards. These inspections ensure accountability and contribute to reducing wildfire ignition risk.

Learn more about wildfire preparedness at wildfire.oregon.gov.