PLEXIS Healthcare Systems Helps Health Plans Modernize Claims Operations Without Replacing Their Core Business Model

PLEXIS Healthcare Systems positioned as a major contender in the Everest PEAK Matrix

Quantum Choice® assists payers toward reducing manual intervention, achieving accurate rules-based adjudication, and adapting to regulatory requirements

Organizations need technology that allows them to adapt quickly to regulatory changes, new benefit designs, and evolving business models without introducing unnecessary complexity.” — Sean Garrett, COO of PLEXIS

MEDFORD, OR, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As healthcare payers face mounting pressure to improve operational efficiency while controlling administrative costs, PLEXIS Healthcare Systems highlights continued expansion of its Quantum Choice platform capabilities designed to support modernization initiatives without requiring disruptive business transformation projects.According to Gartner's 2026 Market Guide for U.S. Healthcare Payer Core Administration, health plans are increasingly seeking ways to improve claims automation, reduce workflow inefficiencies, and respond more rapidly to evolving regulatory and benefit requirements. Quantum Choice addresses these challenges through a highly configurable, enterprise-grade core administration platform that automates claims adjudication, benefit administration, provider management, premium billing, capitation, and workflow orchestration."Health plans are under constant pressure to do more with fewer resources while maintaining accuracy, compliance, and member satisfaction," said Sean Garrett, COO of PLEXIS Healthcare Systems. "Organizations need technology that allows them to adapt quickly to regulatory changes, new benefit designs, and evolving business models without introducing unnecessary complexity."Key capabilities include:• Automated claims adjudication and payment processing• Flexible benefit and accumulator configuration• Mass claims re-adjudication capabilities• Real-time claims editing and validation• Workflow automation and intelligent business activity monitoring• Premium billing and revenue management• API-enabled interoperability with surrounding enterprise systems• Provider administration and contract managementQuantum Choice also leverages Orion, an integrated customer service and workflow platform, helping organizations improve operational efficiency through claims routing, inventory management, task management, and enhanced customer service capabilities. Healthcare organizations using Quantum Choice have reported significant operational improvements, including accelerated benefit plan configuration.As payers continue evaluating modernization strategies, PLEXIS remains focused on delivering configurable technology that supports long-term organizational agility while minimizing operational disruption.For more information about Quantum Choice and PLEXIS Healthcare Systems, visit www.plexishealth.com About PLEXIS Healthcare Systems:PLEXIS Healthcare Systems delivers enterprise-grade core administration and claims processing solutions that power modern healthcare payers and delivery organizations. Recognized as a representative vendor in Gartner’s 2026 “Market Guide for U.S. Healthcare Payer Core Administration”, PLEXIS enables organizations to navigate evolving market demands around automation, integration, and benefit complexity. Through its flagship platform, Quantum Choice, PLEXIS supports the full spectrum of core administrative functions including claims adjudication, enrollment, premium billing, provider data management, and benefit configuration. Built on a scalable, API-enabled architecture, the platform allows payers to streamline workflows, reduce manual intervention, and adapt to shifting regulatory and product requirements.PLEXIS solutions are designed to align with the market’s shift toward composable, API-driven ecosystems and real-time data integration, empowering health plans to modernize at their own pace while maintaining operational continuity. With advanced automation, configurable rules-based processing, and seamless interoperability, PLEXIS helps organizations improve efficiency, reduce administrative friction, and deliver accurate outcomes across the claims lifecycle.More than 100 organizations trust PLEXIS to manage complex benefit structures and process millions of covered lives across all lines of business. By combining deep domain expertise with flexible technology, PLEXIS enables payers to meet today’s operational challenges while building a foundation for future innovation.

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