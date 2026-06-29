FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE June 29, 2026

Contact: Erika Story, Montrose County Communications Director

estory@montrosecounty.net, (970) 417-8711

Montrose County Postpones West Slope Fire Summit Due to Extreme Fire Conditions

Montrose, COLO. — Due to unprecedented fire conditions across western Colorado, Montrose County has postponed the West Slope Fire Summit originally scheduled for June 30 at the Montrose County Event Center.

Current wildfire activity throughout the region and neighboring counties has required many local, state, and federal fire personnel to shift their focus to active incidents and emergency response efforts.

"Wildfire preparedness remains critically important, and we know there is significant community interest in this topic," said Montrose County Commissioner Kirstin Copeland. "However, out of respect for the communities currently impacted by wildfire and the firefighters and emergency personnel working tirelessly to protect lives and property, we believe postponing the summit is the right decision at this time. We look forward to rescheduling this important event when conditions allow."

The West Slope Fire Summit was designed to provide residents with information about wildfire preparedness, mitigation, emergency alerts, and steps homeowners can take to reduce wildfire risk. Montrose County remains committed to providing this information and intends to reschedule the event at a later date.

In the meantime, residents are encouraged to continue preparing for wildfire season by signing up for emergency alerts at montrosecounty.net/alerts, creating defensible space around their homes, and staying informed through trusted sources such as WestSlopeFireInfo.com.

Montrose County appreciates the community's understanding and extends its gratitude to all firefighters, emergency responders, and partner agencies currently engaged in wildfire response efforts throughout the region.

Additional information regarding a new date for the Community Fire Summit will be announced as it becomes available.

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