Ognomy Sleep Raises $20M Series A to Expand AI-Enabled Sleep Apnea Care

Recognized by the 2026 MedTech Breakthrough Award for Best Overall SleepTech Solution, Ognomy has logged 85,000+ virtual visits across all 50 states.

Sleep apnea affects more than one billion people globally. This financing marks a milestone in our mission to fundamentally reimagine how sleep medicine is delivered.” — Daniel Rifkin, MD, MPH, Founder & CEO, Ognomy Sleep

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BUFFALO, N.Y., June 30, 2026 — Ognomy Sleep , a leading virtual sleep medicine platform transforming access to diagnosis and treatment for obstructive sleep apnea, today announced the closing of a $20 million Series A financing round led by Catalyst Investors , with participation from Blue Heron Capital . The round also included new and follow-on investments from Impellent Ventures, LaunchNY, Excell and Upstate Biotech Ventures, University of Buffalo, and strategic partners who have supported the company’s growth and mission since its early stages.The financing positions Ognomy to accelerate its next phase of growth as the company expands its AI-enabled clinical platform and wearable integrations, deepens strategic partnerships across the healthcare ecosystem, and continues building one of the nation’s largest virtual sleep medicine networks while expanding its role in the broader cardiometabolic health ecosystem.Founded by sleep medicine physician Daniel Rifkin, MD, MPH, FAASM, CEO of Ognomy Sleep, Ognomy streamlines the entire sleep apnea care journey — from referral and home sleep testing to diagnosis, treatment coordination, and long-term adherence support — through a scalable, high-quality and virtual-first model now operating across all 50 states.“Sleep apnea affects more than one billion people globally, yet access to specialty sleep care remains fragmented, delayed, and inaccessible for far too many patients,” said Daniel Rifkin, MD, MPH, Founder and CEO of Ognomy Sleep. “This financing marks an important milestone in our mission to fundamentally reimagine how sleep medicine is delivered. We are investing heavily in AI and automation to improve scalability, speed, personalization, and outcomes while remaining deeply committed to preserving the human connection at the center of care.”To date, Ognomy has completed more than 85,000 virtual visits nationwide, while achieving market-leading therapy compliance and 80+ NPS ratings, helping address one of healthcare’s most underdiagnosed and undertreated chronic diseases.“We are excited to welcome Catalyst Investors and Blue Heron Capital as partners in this next phase of Ognomy’s growth,” said Ken Rosenfeld, Chief Operating Officer of Ognomy Sleep. “Both firms bring deep operational expertise, strategic insight, and long-term vision that align closely with our mission. Their support validates the tremendous work our clinicians and staff have done to build a scalable, outcomes-driven platform capable of transforming access to sleep medicine nationwide.”“Ognomy has built a differentiated platform that supports patients across the full continuum of sleep care, combining a therapy-agnostic approach with AI-enabled care delivery and an expanding network of strategic partners,” said Kapil Desai for Catalyst Investors, who is joining the company’s board of directors as part of the round. “With sleep health increasingly recognized as a critical component of chronic disease management, we believe Ognomy's strong clinical foundation and track record of improving patient outcomes position the company to become the category leader.”The announcement follows a period of rapid growth and national recognition for Ognomy, including strategic collaborations across the healthcare ecosystem and the company’s recent recognition as the recipient of the 2026 MedTech Breakthrough Award for “Best Overall SleepTech Solution.”About Ognomy SleepOgnomy Sleep is a nationwide virtual sleep medicine platform dedicated to simplifying and expanding access to high-quality sleep apnea care. Through a comprehensive digital-first model, Ognomy connects patients with board-certified sleep specialists, home sleep testing, diagnosis, treatment coordination, and longitudinal care management across all 50 states. The company’s mission is to eliminate untreated sleep apnea as a global health crisis through scalable, outcomes-driven, and patient-centered care.About Catalyst InvestorsCatalyst Investors is a growth equity firm based in New York. Catalyst invests in rapidly growing technology companies and has been ranked as a top-decile performer by partnering with entrepreneurs and helping companies scale. Recent investments and exits include Breezeway, Burro, CoachCare, FieldPulse, Pax8, Presence, Procurement Sciences, Sevaro, Tava Health and Weave Communications.

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