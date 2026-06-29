Heather Bevell Promoted to Asst. Judicial Division Director Division I

Officials with the Division of Community Supervision have promoted Heather Bevell to Assistant Judicial Division Director in Judicial Division 1, effective June 29, 2026.

In her new position, Bevell will oversee operations in Division 1, which covers 32 counties in the eastern portion of the state.

“Over the course of her 25-year career, Heather has an impressive track record of leadership, recruiting and retaining staff and assisting reentry efforts in her districts,” said Leslie Cooley Dismukes, secretary for the Department of Adult Correction. “She is an excellent addition to the Division 1 leadership and will do a great job.”

“I am very pleased to promote Heather to this position,” said Tracy K. Lee, chief deputy secretary for Community Supervision. “She is perfectly positioned to guide the Division 1 judicial district managers in their efforts to build safer communities and reduce recidivism.”

Heather Bevell began her career in 2001 as a probation/parole officer in Wayne County and was promoted to Intensive Officer in 2003. In 2010, she was promoted to chief probation/parole officer. Most recently, since 2020, she served as the Judicial District 8 manager, covering Wayne, Greene, and Lenoir counties. Bevell was named Probation Officer of the Year in 2004 for Wayne County.

Heather earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from the University of Mount Olive, holds Advanced and Intermediate Criminal Justice Certificates and is a graduate of the NCDAC Correctional Leadership Development Program. She is active in local reentry efforts, the North Carolina Probation/Parole Association and the Law Enforcement Torch Run for NC Special Olympics.