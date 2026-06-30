PrincePerelson & Associates Delivers CEO for New Utah Industrial Bank

We are a national recruiting firm founded in 1992.

Utah based, executive search firm delivers the President & CEO for a de novo industrial bank backed by a fast-growing New York fintech.

This was one of the more complex and rewarding executive searches our team has undertaken.” — Jill Perelson

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PrincePerelson & Associates , one of Utah’s leading recruiting and executive search firms, recently announced the successful completion of a confidential executive search resulting in the placement of a President & Chief Executive Officer for a newly forming industrial bank headquartered in Utah. The institution is backed by a rapidly growing financial technology company based in New York City.The confidential engagement was a highly specialized and strategically important search, requiring an executive capable of leading a de novo industrial bank through the charter application process, building out the institution’s executive leadership team, establishing relationships with regulators, and guiding the bank’s long-term growth.Industrial bank charter applications are among the most rigorous and closely scrutinized undertakings in financial services . The successful candidate needed to demonstrate not only extensive banking leadership experience, but also deep expertise across regulatory compliance, risk management, capital planning, and bank operations. Direct experience navigating charter applications, engaging federal and state regulators, and operating at the intersection of banking and financial technology were all critical to the search.“This was one of the more complex and rewarding executive searches our team has undertaken,” said Jill Perelson, CEO & Founder at PrincePerelson & Associates. “The combination of banking expertise, regulatory credibility, entrepreneurial leadership, and fintech fluency required for this role created a very narrow candidate universe. We were honored to partner with our client on such a transformative hire.”PrincePerelson & Associates conducted a nationwide search, evaluating leaders from banks, fintech organizations, and regulated financial institutions across the country. The successful executive brings the leadership experience and regulatory expertise needed to guide the organization through its next phase of growth.“We are grateful for the opportunity to contribute to such an important milestone for our client,” Jill Perelson added. “Launching a new industrial bank is a significant undertaking that will affect customers, employees, investors, and regulators alike. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the bank and supporting its leadership team as the organization grows.”About PrincePerelson & AssociatesPrincePerelson & Associates is a Utah-based recruiting and staffing firm specializing in connecting organizations with exceptional professional talent across financial services, technology, professional services, manufacturing, healthcare, and the nonprofit sector. Through its executive search practice , the firm partners with clients on their most critical leadership placements, combining deep market knowledge with a discreet, consultative approach. Learn more at perelson.com.

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