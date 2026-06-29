Governor Abbott Reappoints Trapp As Presiding Judge Of The Second Administrative Judicial Region

TEXAS, June 29 - June 29, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott reappointed Robert Trapp as Presiding Judge of the Second Administrative Judicial Region for a term set to expire four years from the date of qualification.

Robert Trapp of The Woodlands has served as the Presiding Judge of the Second Administrative Judicial Region since 2022. He previously served as the County Attorney of San Jacinto County until 1990, when he was appointed by Governor Clements as the first ever Criminal District Attorney of San Jacinto County. He served in that position until 1995, when Governor Bush appointed him as the first ever judge on the 411th District Court, which served Polk, Trinity and San Jacinto Counties. In 2013, he went into service for the Second Administrative Judicial Region as a senior visiting district judge until July of 2014, when Governor Perry appointed him to his second tenure as Criminal District Attorney of San Jacinto County, where served until his retirement in 2022. In May of 2022, Governor Abbott appointed him as the Presiding Judge of the Second Region. He is a lifelong member of the Coldspring Methodist Church and previously served as chair of the Church Council, Trustees, and the Staff/Pastor-Parish Relations Committee and as president of the Methodist Men’s club. His community involvement includes working as a volunteer for the Care/Share Missions, Inc., assistant pack leader of the Cub Scouts, supporter of the CASA of Walker, Trinity and San Jacinto Counties, and a member of the San Jacinto County Youth Livestock Buyer’s group. Trapp received a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of Houston and a Juris Doctor from South Texas College of Law.