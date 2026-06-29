Governor Abbott Appoints Mason As Director Of The Office Of State-Federal Relations
TEXAS, June 29 - June 29, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment
Governor Greg Abbott appointed Sean Mason as the Director of the Office of State-Federal Relations for a term to expire at the pleasure of the Governor. The Office of State-Federal Relations is the state's advocate in Washington, D.C., representing state government with the administration, Congress, and federal agencies to advocate the interests of Texas.
Sean Mason of Austin serves as the Deputy Director of the Office of State-Federal Relations. He formally served in Representative Beth Van Duyne’s office and with the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on House Administration. Prior to working in Washington, he worked in the Texas House of Representatives. Mason received a Bachelor of Science in Communication from Appalachian State University and a Master of Public Affairs from The University of Texas - LBJ School of Public Affairs.
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