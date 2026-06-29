Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 6/22/26-6/26/26
The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid.
Monday, June 22
11:00 am: Stakeholder meeting
Virtual
11:30 am: Case briefing
Virtual
Tuesday, June 23
Attorney General Brown was in Nashville, Tennessee for an event with Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman
Wednesday, June 24
11:00 am: OAG Annual Picnic
Murray
3:00 pm: Litigation briefing
Virtual
Thursday, June 25
11:00 am: Case briefing
Heber M. Wells Building
12:00 pm: Antitrust and Data Privacy Division meeting
Utah State Capitol
1:30 pm: Attend hearing in Kalshi v. Cox case
Salt Lake City, Federal District Court, Judge Shelby
5:00 pm: Attend Utah Museum Ribbon Cutting
North Capitol Building
Friday, June 26
9:35 am: Media interview
Virtual
10:00 am: Stakeholder meeting
Utah State Capitol
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