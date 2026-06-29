Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 6/22/26-6/26/26   

The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid. Monday, June 22 11:00 am: Stakeholder meeting Virtual 11:30 am: Case briefing Virtual Tuesday, June 23 Attorney General Brown was in Nashville, Tennessee for an event with Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman Wednesday, June 24 11:00 am: OAG Annual Picnic Murray 3:00 pm: Litigation briefing Virtual Thursday, June 25 11:00 am: Case briefing Heber M. Wells Building 12:00 pm: Antitrust and Data Privacy Division meeting Utah State Capitol 1:30 pm: Attend hearing in Kalshi v. Cox case Salt Lake City, Federal District Court, Judge Shelby 5:00 pm: Attend Utah Museum Ribbon Cutting North Capitol Building Friday, June 26 9:35 am: Media interview Virtual 10:00 am: Stakeholder meeting Utah State Capitol

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