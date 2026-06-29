Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,817 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,960 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 6/22/26-6/26/26   

The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid. 

Monday, June 22 

11:00 am: Stakeholder meeting 

Virtual 

11:30 am: Case briefing 

Virtual  

Tuesday, June 23 

Attorney General Brown was in Nashville, Tennessee for an event with Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman 

Wednesday, June 24 

11:00 am: OAG Annual Picnic  

Murray  

3:00 pm: Litigation briefing 

Virtual  

Thursday, June 25 

11:00 am: Case briefing 

Heber M. Wells Building 

12:00 pm: Antitrust and Data Privacy Division meeting 

Utah State Capitol  

1:30 pm: Attend hearing in Kalshi v. Cox case 

Salt Lake City, Federal District Court, Judge Shelby  

5:00 pm: Attend Utah Museum Ribbon Cutting 

North Capitol Building  

Friday, June 26 

9:35 am: Media interview 

Virtual  

10:00 am: Stakeholder meeting 

Utah State Capitol   

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 6/22/26-6/26/26   

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.