Round up for veterans this July with Missouri State Parks

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 29, 2026 – Beginning July 1, Missouri State Parks is offering visitors to state parks and historic sites the opportunity to honor the men and women who have served our country through our Veterans Roundup Program.

Visitors will have the chance to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar, with the funds raised going to programs that recognize and benefit veterans. Every contribution, no matter how small, helps support events, such as the popular Hero Deer Hunt and Veteran Deer Hunt.

“Our parks are places of reflection, connection and community,” said Laura Hendrickson, Missouri State Parks director. “This initiative is about more than just raising funds. It is a purposeful way to express our gratitude for the service, sacrifice and commitment for those who have served our country. Veterans’ contributions have helped preserve the freedoms and opportunities we enjoy every day.”

Normally, the money raised from the round up program is used at the park where the purchase is made. However, in July all funds raised will go toward helping fund special events and programs for veterans.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. The Division of State Parks is part of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.