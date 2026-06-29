In Letter to U.S. Forest Service Chief Schultz, Heinrich Demands Fair, Equitable Access to Public Lands Permits on Recreation.gov Website

WASHINGTON – Last week, U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, sent a letter to U.S. Forest Service (USFS) Chief Schultz demanding that the agency take action to address issues on the Recreation.gov permit and reservation system that threaten equitable access to public lands. Addressing these issues is particularly important as families across the country plan summer vacations and holiday trips to our nation's public lands.

In the letter, Heinrich raises concern over reports of automated bot activity on the Recreation.gov website preventing individuals from obtaining permits and reservations to USFS sites.

“I write to request that the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) take direct and immediate action to address the publicly reported issues surrounding the Recreation.gov permit and reservation system, where bots appear to be rapidly securing permits and reservations at release times, shutting out the public and leaving campsites and river launches unused despite appearing fully booked,” the Senator began.

The Senator continued, “These reports raise serious concerns about the integrity, fairness, and oversight of a system that is supposed to ensure equitable access to public lands.”

Challenges surrounding the USFS permit and reservation system make it so only individuals with the resources or expertise to develop technical workarounds can gain access to recreational sites, undermining Congressional direction to increase fair and equal access to public lands.

The Senator concluded the letter by calling on Chief Shultz and USFS to establish oversight policy prohibiting automated bots to procure permits and reservations on Recreation.gov , prioritizing transparency, accountability, and equitable access to public lands for all Americans.

Read the full letter here and below:

Dear Chief Schultz:

I write to request that the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) take direct and immediate action to address the publicly reported issues surrounding the Recreation.gov permit and reservation system, where bots appear to be rapidly securing permits and reservations at release times, shutting out the public and leaving campsites and river launches unused despite appearing fully booked. These reports raise serious concerns about the integrity, fairness, and oversight of a system that is supposed to ensure equitable access to public lands.

As reported, individuals with the resources or expertise to develop technical workarounds can disproportionately secure access to limited permits and reservations on Recreation.gov. This dynamic undermines the intent of Congressional direction to increase recreation access on public lands. The current system, created and operated by contractors at Booz Allen Hamilton, appears to reward the most technologically advantaged with access to the most sought-after recreational sites and leaves many Americans without fair access to public lands.

In light of these ongoing challenges, I request that the USFS establish a clear policy prohibiting the use of automated systems, bots, or similar tools to procure permits or reservations on Recreation.gov. I stand ready to work with my colleagues in Congress to provide any additional statutory authority necessary to implement or enforce such a policy.

At a time when the outdoor recreation economy generates $351 million every day from activities on our public lands and waters, it is critical that the USFS prioritize addressing these systemic issues. The public deserves transparency, accountability, and a reservation system that allows them to spend their spare time on public lands connecting with the places that bring peace, joy, and solace.

I look forward to your timely response on this important matter.

###