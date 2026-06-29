Stuart Bill Expanding Insurance Coverage of Menopause Treatment Becomes Law

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Governor Pritzker signed legislation championed by state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, helping patients manage menopause symptoms through legislation requiring insurance companies to cover up to 6 months of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) medication.

“Menopause occurs when hormones are no longer naturally produced and hormone replacement therapy is the best way to resolve menopausal symptoms,” said Stuart. “Women may naturally experience menopause, but it can also be induced by certain cancer and other treatments. No matter the cause, women with intense symptoms deserve the relief HRT can provide.”

Symptoms of perimenopause and menopause can be as small as itchy ears to extreme cases of mood swings or sleep loss. These symptoms occur because of a loss of hormones, so hormone replacement therapy is the leading remedy for extreme perimenopause and menopause symptoms.

Stuart’s House Bill 5492 will require insurance companies to provide coverage for hormone replacement therapy and any required supplies for 6-months of treatment. This will allow prescription refill-oriented appointments to be held less frequently, and for medication to be dispensed in longer periods.

“Women of a certain age often experience ‘Invisible Woman Syndrome’, feeling less seen and valued as we age,” said Stuart. “I’m so proud of this bill and all the menopause-focused legislation we passed this spring, reminding older women that we are seen, heard, valued and will not be ignored. The house best kept by women is the House of Representatives.”

The bill was signed into law on Sunday by Governor Pritzker and will take effect in 2028.