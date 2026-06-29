No Further Action Proposed – 1681-1689 Main Street Site (Buffalo) Comment Deadline

Region: 9

Date: July 1, 2026

Contact Name: DEC, Division of Environmental Remediation

Contact Information: [email protected]

URL:

https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/NYSDEC/bulletins/416ea8a?reqfrom=share

DEC invites the public to comment on a proposal for no further action related to the 1681-1689 Main Street site #C915378 (Buffalo, Erie County) within New York's Brownfield Cleanup Program. Public comments about the draft plan must be submitted by Wednesday,July 1, 2026.

Click the web link above to learn about the site and how to comment.

Project documents can be reviewed online at:

https://extapps.dec.ny.gov/data/DecDocs/C915378/

And at:

Buffalo and Erie County Library

1 Lafayette Square

Buffalo, NY 14203