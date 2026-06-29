No Further Action Proposed – 1681-1689 Main Street Site (Buffalo) Comment Deadline
No Further Action Proposed – 1681-1689 Main Street Site (Buffalo) Comment Deadline
Region: 9
Date: July 1, 2026
Contact Name: DEC, Division of Environmental Remediation
Contact Information: [email protected]
URL:
https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/NYSDEC/bulletins/416ea8a?reqfrom=share
DEC invites the public to comment on a proposal for no further action related to the 1681-1689 Main Street site #C915378 (Buffalo, Erie County) within New York's Brownfield Cleanup Program. Public comments about the draft plan must be submitted by Wednesday,July 1, 2026.
Click the web link above to learn about the site and how to comment.
Project documents can be reviewed online at:
https://extapps.dec.ny.gov/data/DecDocs/C915378/
And at:
Buffalo and Erie County Library
1 Lafayette Square
Buffalo, NY 14203
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