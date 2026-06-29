Crawford Bill Expanding Apprenticeships in Barbering and Cosmetology Across Illinois Signed into Law

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.- State Rep. Michael Crawford, D-Chicago, is celebrating the governor’s signing of legislation that creates new apprenticeship pathways in Illinois’ barbering and cosmetology industries.

“Everyone deserves access to career opportunities that can lead to financial stability and long-term success,” Crawford said. “With House Bill 3460 now signed into law, Illinois is creating new opportunities for people to enter the barbering and cosmetology professions through paid apprenticeships that combine education with real-world experience.”

House Bill 3460 establishes apprenticeship pathways for individuals pursuing licensure in barbering, cosmetology, esthetics, and nail technology. The new law expands access to affordable career training by allowing participants to gain paid, hands-on experience while working toward professional licensure, helping both aspiring professionals and the businesses that employ them.

Traditional barber and cosmetology schools will continue to serve as valuable educational pathways across Illinois. House Bill 3460 creates an additional option for individuals who may benefit from an apprenticeship model that allows them to learn while earning a paycheck.

“This law is an investment in both our workforce and our small businesses,” Crawford said. “By creating another pathway to professional licensure, we’re helping more Illinoisans build rewarding careers while ensuring employers have access to a skilled and well-trained workforce.”