Hernandez-backed Measure Ensuring Price Clarity at Grocery Stores Signed by Governor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A plan backed by state Rep. Elizabeth “Lisa” Hernandez, D-Cicero, requiring all grocery chains in Illinois that offer e-coupons to provide, and honor, a physical coupon alternative was signed into law by the governor Friday.

“All too often, seniors and those without access to a smartphone are left paying a higher price at the grocery store checkout, because they can’t access deals offered by the store’s digital platform,” Hernandez said. “When costs are already too high for milk, meat and more, we need to make it easier for customers to access these deals, and we’re doing exactly that by requiring these chains to provide, and honor, physical coupons with equivalent deals.”

In order to reduce these barriers to savings, Hernandez supported House Bill 45, which requires retailers to honor all advertised savings, even if customers cannot access their app or operate their digital coupons.

Grocery stores, drug stores and other businesses increasingly entice customers with advertised savings that require apps and digital coupons, which are often unreliable and require smartphone access.

The measure passed out of the Senate on May 20 and was signed into law by the governor Friday.