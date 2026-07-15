NV Regenerative Aesthetics Introduces Holistic Approach to Aesthetic Wellness in Napa

Noemi Wooten Godínez

Founder Noemi Wooten Godínez Integrates Medical Aesthetics with Wellness Modalities and a Developing Beauty Code Protocol in Napa

NAPA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Napa, California – NV Regenerative Aesthetics , a practice focused on advanced skin health, is emphasizing its holistic methodology for regenerative aesthetics under the direction of its founder, Noemi Wooten Godínez. The practice integrates non-surgical medical aesthetics, wellness vitamin infusions, and a developing beauty code protocol designed to support the body’s natural capacity for skin regeneration and overall vitality.Noemi Wooten Godínez initiated her career in the medical and beauty industry in 2010 as a medical aesthetician. Her professional journey evolved to include nursing, fostering an understanding of the relationship between inner wellness and external appearance. This background underpins her specialization in regenerative aesthetics, aiming to address both visible skin concerns and underlying physiological factors.The approach at NV Regenerative Aesthetics incorporates established techniques such as biostimulators and plasma-based resurfacing, alongside targeted use of vitamins and peptides. Complementary wellness modalities include meditation, breathwork, and sound healing, aimed at supporting nervous system regulation and cellular coherence. Additionally, Noemi is developing a proprietary beauty code protocol, which features subconscious reprogramming meditations developed using advanced frequency work. These meditations are intended to amplify natural regeneration, assist in the release of stress and insecurity, and support nervous system equilibrium, optimizing the body's intrinsic repair systems. The practice also facilitates UNA Vitality Retreats, providing a group setting for participants to engage in wellness and transformational practices."Our objective is to move beyond conventional aesthetics by focusing on the body's inherent ability to regenerate and maintain health," said Noemi Wooten Godínez, Founder of NV Regenerative Aesthetics. "We integrate evidence-based medical treatments with holistic practices to offer a comprehensive approach that supports both physical appearance and internal well-being."For additional information regarding NV Regenerative Aesthetics and its holistic methodology, visit nvregenerative.com.NV Regenerative Aesthetics, based in Napa, California, specializes in non-surgical medical aesthetics, wellness vitamin infusions, and a comprehensive approach to regenerative skin health.

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