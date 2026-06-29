Know before you go: Outdoor resources for Fourth of July activities

Picture: Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area

DATE: June 29, 2026

DENVER — Ahead of the holiday weekend, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) encourages outdoor recreationists to act as stewards for the state’s land, wildlife and water by balancing outdoor recreation with mindful conservation.

Below are tips and resources for recreating responsibly and showing respect for Colorado’s great outdoors.

Know Before You Go

As Colorado navigates drought conditions this year, CPW is monitoring boating and water closures at state parks and wildlife areas. Lower water levels can affect boating access or capacity, including potential boat ramp closures.

Wear a life jacket​.

Take a boater safety course.

Find a CPW life jacket loaner station to borrow a life jacket.

Paddleboards and kayaks are considered vessels, and life jacket requirements apply.

Heavy rain can raise water levels quickly and without notice. Check river flows at https://dwr.state.co.us/Tools/Stations.

Water flows on streams and river bottoms can be inconsistent, so beware of rocks and unmarked hazards below the surface.

Only boat or paddle in conditions you are comfortable and confident in.

Boat and raft with a buddy and avoid floating alone, especially during high flows.

Bring layers of clothing for elevation and changing weather conditions, and a sound-producing device (whistle, horn) if you need to call for help.

“Clean, drain and dry” your boat, wet equipment, waders and boots. Use a CPW Gear and Watercraft Cleaning Station to decontaminate your gear.

Check fire restrictions or bans at www.coemergency.com and download the free COTREX app to stay informed and safe during outdoor activities.

Where permitted, only build campfires inside permanent metal fire rings in designated campgrounds.

Remove all dry grass, leaves and pine needles within a 10-foot radius of any flame.

Extinguish fires completely with water until ashes are cold to the touch.

Never leave a fire or stove unattended. If you see an unattended fire, call 911.

Avoid parking or driving cars on tall, dry grass where hot exhaust can ignite a fire.

Ensure trailer chains do not drag or spark on asphalt.

Life jackets truly save lives, and the majority of water-related deaths occur because people do not wear them. Colorado waters are not monitored by lifeguards. A life jacket will keep your head above water and support your body should you stop swimming or become unconscious.Large wildfires are currently burning in Colorado. With no moisture in the forecast, low humidity, and gusty winds, dry vegetation can cause rapid fire growth. Officials warn that a single spark from a campfire, vehicle or grill can ignite a fast-moving wildfire.Fireworks that explode or leave the ground are strictly illegal for personal use everywhere in Colorado. This includes bottle rockets, firecrackers, Roman candles, mortars and cherry bombs.

Stick to Trails

It's important to stick to trails to avoid erosion and damage to plants.

Use the State Park Finder to explore maps of Colorado state parks.

Download the free COTREX app to find trailheads, trail maps and closure alerts.

Respect trail closures — they’re closed for a reason.

Park in designated areas — undesignated parking can block outdoor first-responder vehicles in an emergency.

Pack it in, pack it out. Whatever you bring into the outdoors, take it out with you.

Don't leave pet waste bags on the trail.

Leave young wildlife alone.

Enjoy wildlife from a safe distance.

Be BearWise on trails and around your home to help reduce human-bear conflicts.

Keep dogs leashed on trails to prevent them from chasing wildlife.

If you see wildlife that appears sick or injured, call your local CPW Office and ask a trained wildlife officer for guidance.

Throw all your trash into the trash cans and help keep our outdoor spaces clean.Many wildlife species are birthing young or emerging from hibernation.To schedule a media interview, contact a CPW Public Information Officer . If possible, please schedule interviews before Thursday, July 2, 2026.

Learn more about outdoor recreation opportunities in Colorado at cpw.state.co.us.