Press Release: DRMS Celebrates Supreme Court Decision Protecting Access to the Ballot

Jackson, Miss. – Disability Rights Mississippi (DRMS) applauds today’s U.S. Supreme Court decision in Watson v. Republican National Committee, which preserves Mississippi’s longstanding law allowing absentee ballots that are postmarked by Election Day to be counted if they are received within five business days. The Court’s ruling protects the voting rights of Mississippians with disabilities and ensures that voters are not disenfranchised because of mail delivery delays beyond their control.

DRMS was proud to join disability advocacy organizations from across the country in filing an amicus curiae brief urging the Supreme Court to uphold Mississippi’s absentee ballot receipt deadline. The brief highlighted the critical role that absentee voting plays for people with disabilities and explained how eliminating the five-day grace period would disproportionately harm voters who rely on accessible voting options due to disability, health conditions, transportation barriers, or other circumstances.

For many people with disabilities, absentee voting by mail is not simply a matter of convenience, but rather a critical accessibility tool. Individuals with disabilities often rely on absentee voting to exercise their fundamental right to vote independently and safely.

“People with disabilities already face significant barriers to participating in our electoral system. They should not lose their right to vote because of postal delays they cannot control,” said Polly Tribble, Executive Director of Disability Rights Mississippi. “This decision affirms a simple but important principle: eligible voters who cast their ballots on time should have their voices heard, including voters with disabilities who utilize absentee voting as their accessible means of participating in elections.”

The Court’s ruling also provides certainty for military families, overseas voters, older adults, and rural communities who may experience longer mail delivery times. By upholding Mississippi’s five-day ballot receipt deadline, the Court recognized that states have the authority to ensure that timely cast ballots are counted.

DRMS remains committed to protecting the rights of voters with disabilities and ensuring that elections are accessible to everyone. Accessible voting options—including absentee voting, accessible polling places, and necessary accommodations—help make our democracy stronger by allowing every eligible voter an equal opportunity to participate.

Individuals with disabilities who experience barriers to voting or need assistance understanding their voting rights are encouraged to contact Disability Rights Mississippi for information and advocacy.