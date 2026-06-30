New Leadership Research Introduces the Dualis Co-Leadership System™, a Distinct Leadership Framework

Dr. Chidimma A. Abuka, author, researcher, and creator of the Dualis Co-Leadership System™. Dr. Chidimma A. Abuka's newly released Co-Leadership: One Role. Two Leaders. and The Workbook for Co-Leaders present a research-based approach to intentional co-leadership.

New book and companion workbook translate doctoral research into a practical framework for organizations seeking more collaborative leadership.

DANA POINT, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As organizations face increasing complexity, workforce transformation, and evolving leadership demands, new research is encouraging leaders to reconsider one of organizational leadership's most enduring assumptions: that a leadership role must always be filled by one leader.Dr. Chidimma A. Abuka, author, researcher, strategist, educator, and Executive Director of Global Co-Leadership Development and Change Management at Polymathes Consulting, has released Co-Leadership: One Role. Two Leaders . and its companion, The Workbook for Co-Leaders . Now available on Amazon, the publications translate doctoral research into practical guidance for organizations exploring co-leadership as a distinct leadership model.Rooted in Dr. Abuka's doctoral research in Global Leadership and Change at Pepperdine University, the publications examine how intentionally designed leadership partnerships can strengthen communication, trust, shared accountability, decision-making, and organizational resilience. Rather than presenting co-leadership as simply two people sharing responsibilities, the research positions it as a structured leadership model supported by intentional design, organizational alignment, and continuous development.Dr. Abuka developed the Dualis Co-Leadership System™, an evidence-informed framework that helps organizations intentionally design, implement, assess, and strengthen co-leadership. Co-Leadership: One Role. Two Leaders. introduces the research and foundational principles behind the model, while The Workbook for Co-Leaders provides guided exercises, discussion prompts, and practical tools that help leadership partners move from understanding the concept to implementing it within their organizations."Much of leadership research remains within academic circles and is not always accessible to the leaders and organizations who could benefit most from it," said Dr. Abuka. "My goal is to help organizations understand that co-leadership exists as a distinct leadership model they can thoughtfully evaluate for their unique context. Leadership is not fixed. It can be intentionally designed."Drawing on an interdisciplinary background spanning business, design, higher education, sustainability, organizational strategy, and consulting, Dr. Abuka bridges the gap between academia and practice through research, consulting, speaking, and education. Her research has been published in peer-reviewed journals, presented at international leadership conferences, and continues to contribute to scholarship and practice in collaborative leadership and organizational change. She also serves as Adjunct Faculty at the Interior Designers Institute.As organizations continue adapting to rapid change, increasing complexity, and evolving workplace expectations, Dr. Abuka hopes her research encourages leaders to think differently about how leadership itself is designed. Rather than prescribing a one-size-fits-all solution, her work invites organizations to thoughtfully evaluate whether intentionally designed co-leadership can strengthen leadership effectiveness, organizational resilience, and long-term success.Both publications are available on Amazon.About Dr. Chidimma A. AbukaDr. Chidimma A. Abuka is an author, researcher, strategist, educator, leadership consultant, and Executive Director of Global Co-Leadership Development and Change Management at Polymathes Consulting. Through her research, writing, consulting, speaking, and teaching, she advances the conversation around co-leadership as a distinct leadership model while helping organizations intentionally design leadership systems that strengthen collaboration, organizational resilience, and long-term effectiveness.Website: www.polymathesconsulting.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.