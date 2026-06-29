Paving work on I-5 starts after Independence Day weekend in south Thurston County

GRAND MOUND – For Interstate 5 travelers in south Thurston County, a smoother ride is coming this July.

Starting Monday night, July 6, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will remove and replace nearly 7 miles of worn asphalt on both directions of the highway. Work also includes paving ramps and rest area parking lots.

What to expect

Travelers will see nighttime I-5 lane reductions between Maytown Road and Old Highway 99, Monday through Friday. The speed limit on I-5 will be reduced from 70 mph to 55 mph from milepost 88.9 to 95.7 when crews are working. Additionally, Scatter Creek and Maytown rest areas will close overnight. Both rest areas will reopen for daytime use.

Closure times

Single lane closures:

6 p.m. to 8 a.m. Monday through Thursday

6 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday

Double lane closures:

8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Wednesday

9 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday

9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday

Ramp and rest area closures:

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Wednesday

10 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday

10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday

Paving work zones will shift throughout the project area as work is completed. The location and direction of mobile paving crews will be shared on the project webpage as schedules are finalized.

People should expect increased travel times and consider adding extra time for trips. Paving schedules are affected by weather and subject to change.

Real-time travel information is available on the statewide travel map and WSDOT app.

Crews expect to finish the $9.3 million project in October. People are encouraged to sign up for email updates.