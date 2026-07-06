As FDA Eases Hormone Therapy Warnings, Orlando's Aspire Rejuvenation Marks Six Years Ahead of the Curve

Founder & CEO Tomo Marjanovic shaking hands with Orlando Staff Member Edgard Robles

After the FDA eased landmark warnings on HRT and testosterone, the Orlando-founded clinic says the shift validates a model it has run since 2019.

We built Aspire on hormone optimization in 2019, when these therapies still carried heavy warnings and real stigma. The science has caught up, and our patients were ahead of it the whole time.” — Tomo Marjanovic, Founder and CEO, Aspire Rejuvenation Clinic

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For years, hormone therapy carried some of the most alarming warnings in medicine, and many patients were steered away from it before the conversation could even begin. That is changing. Over the past year the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has eased landmark warnings on hormone therapy for both women and men, and Aspire Rejuvenation Clinic , the Orlando-founded practice that built its model on hormone optimization in 2019, says the shift confirms what it has told patients all along.In November 2025, the FDA moved to remove the boxed "black box" warnings related to cardiovascular disease, breast cancer, and dementia from estrogen-containing menopausal hormone therapy, with the updated labeling taking effect in February 2026. A warning regarding endometrial cancer remains in place for certain estrogen-only products. On the men's side, the FDA issued class-wide labeling changes for testosterone products in early 2025, removing boxed-warning language about cardiovascular risk following the large TRAVERSE clinical trial, while adding emphasis on blood-pressure monitoring."We built Aspire on hormone optimization in 2019, when these therapies still carried heavy warnings and real stigma," said Tomo Marjanovic , Founder and CEO of Aspire Rejuvenation Clinic. "We did it carefully, with real labs and real physician oversight, because we believed the science was on the side of patients. The science has caught up, and the people we have treated were ahead of it the whole time."Founded in Orlando in 2019, Aspire has spent more than six years building individualized hormone and peptide protocols, an approach that sat outside the mainstream when the company started and has since drawn national interest. The clinic offers hormone replacement therapy for men and women, testosterone optimization, peptide therapy, medical weight loss, and regenerative care, all supervised by licensed medical providers and built on comprehensive lab work rather than one-size-fits-all prescriptions.The clinic is careful to note that the label changes do not make hormone therapy appropriate for everyone, and that some FDA warnings remain in place. At Aspire, every treatment decision is made by licensed medical providers based on a patient's individual labs and health history."The headlines will make some people think hormone therapy is suddenly right for everybody, and that is not what this means," Marjanovic said. "It means the fear that kept people from even asking the question is finally lifting. Our job has always been to put real evaluation and physician oversight behind that conversation, not hype."As the location that started it all for the company, the Orlando clinic remains Aspire's flagship and home base for a group that now includes offices in Pittsburgh and Ebensburg, Pennsylvania, and Plano, Texas, with new clinics planned for Cleveland and Dubai. Patients across the country also connect with Aspire through HIPAA-compliant telemedicine.Aspire Rejuvenation's Orlando office welcomes new patients for consultations and continues to operate on a patient-first model with no membership fees.Aspire Rejuvenation Clinic — Orlando8014 Via Dellagio Way, Suite 104, Orlando, FL 32819Phone/Text: (407) 233-4006Email: info@AspireRejuvenation.comWeb: https://aspirerejuvenation.com About Aspire Rejuvenation ClinicFounded in 2019 in Orlando, Florida, Aspire Rejuvenation Clinic provides hormone replacement therapy, peptide therapy, medical weight loss, sexual health treatment, IV therapy, and regenerative therapies under the care of licensed medical providers. The clinic operates locations in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas, serves additional patients through telemedicine, and follows a patient-first model with no membership fees.About Tomo MarjanovicTomo Marjanovic is the founder and CEO of Aspire Rejuvenation Clinic and the author of Operation Optimal: Health, Wellness, & Becoming Your Best You . He served more than twelve years in law enforcement, where he was awarded the Public Safety Medal of Valor, before founding Aspire in 2019. Learn more at tomomarjanovic.com and operationoptimal.com.

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