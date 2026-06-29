Chairman Guthrie Delivers Floor Remarks on the KIDS Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02), Chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, delivered remarks on the House floor regarding H.R. 7757, the Kids Internet and Digital Safety Act (KIDS) Act*,* which protects kids online, empowers parents, and holds Big Tech accountable.

Chairman Guthrie's remarks on H.R. 7757, the Kids Internet and Digital Safety Act (KIDS) Act as prepared for delivery:

"I rise today in strong support of H.R. 7757, the Kids Internet and Digital Safety Act or the KIDS Act. This legislation is the most comprehensive, impactful children's online safety package Congress has considered.

"I want to thank Ranking Member Pallone for his partnership and leadership on this issue. Protecting children should not be a partisan issue, and I appreciate his commitment and us working together to find common ground to address the very real challenges facing families today.

"Before I continue, I also want to recognize two parents who are with us in the gallery today. Deb Schmill, mother of Becca, and Maurine Molark, mother of David. They have experienced every parent's worst nightmare, losing a child because of online harms. Thank you for your courage in sharing your stories and for turning unimaginable loss into tireless advocacy to help protect other children and families. Your presence here today reminds us what is at stake, and your voices have helped shape this legislation.

"A key part of our approach was negotiating a package of impactful provisions. We worked hard to reach a workable compromise. The KIDS Act incorporates 13 bipartisan Member priorities from across the House to empower parents, protect children and teens' privacy, and hold Big Tech and online forums accountable.

"The bill requires platforms to protect kids by default, including limiting addictive and dangerous design features and risky messaging functions. It gives parents stronger tools to monitor and manage their children's online experiences, establishes safeguards for AI chatbots, creates new protections in online gaming environments, and requires age verification for pornography websites to ensure kids cannot access explicit content.

"The legislation also modernizes children's privacy protections by requiring parental consent before collecting information from children under 14 and extending important new privacy protections to teenagers under 18.

"At its core, this legislation sends a simple message: children deserve a safer online experience, parents deserve a greater voice in their children's digital lives, and technology companies must be held accountable when they fail to protect young users.

"While no single bill will solve every challenge facing families online, this legislation represents a significant and long-overdue step forward in establishing meaningful safeguards. It is an important milestone-not a finish line-in the effort to better protect children online and hold bad actors accountable.

"I urge my colleagues to support this bipartisan legislation, and I reserve the balance of my time.